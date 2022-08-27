Dylan O'Brien Birthday: 6 facts about the Teen Wolf star you probably didn't know

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien turns 31! The actor is best known for playing the lead role of Stiles Stilinski in the popular supernatural drama Teen Wolf. O'Brien was a regular on the show for all the six seasons. Following his fame with the series, he gained further prominence by essaying the lead role in the sci-fi film trilogy of Maze Runner. The actor was also part of Taylor Swift's music video for the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well in which he starred opposite the yound actress Sadie Sink. Continue scrolling to find out more info about Dylan O'Brien.

Photo Credit : Getty Images