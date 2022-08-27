Dylan O'Brien Birthday: 6 facts about the Teen Wolf star you probably didn't know

Dylan O'Brien turns 31! The actor is best known for playing the lead role of Stiles Stilinski in the popular supernatural drama Teen Wolf. O'Brien was a regular on the show for all the six seasons. Following his fame with the series, he gained further prominence by essaying the lead role in the sci-fi film trilogy of Maze Runner. The actor was also part of Taylor Swift's music video for the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well in which he starred opposite the yound actress Sadie Sink. Continue scrolling to find out more info about Dylan O'Brien.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor is a huge Friends fan as he once revealed that after he first moved to California during middle school, it took him a while to make any friends. He turned to the show for comfort and ended up becoming a huge fan.
Dylan is a huge sports fan despite not being an athlete himself. He has a keen passion for baseball and was raised in a Mets fan's home.
Dylan is a skilled guitarist and is presently learning the drums. Additionally, he was a part of the group Slow Kids At Play. O'Brien is no longer a member of the band, despite the fact that they appear to still be together.
He was a YouTuber who had amassed a sizable fan base. His YouTube videos were discovered by a Hollywood executive, who assisted him in breaking into the business.
Everybody has unhealthy habits. Dylan's terrible habit is as harmless as they come, though. He claims that biting his nails is the worst habit of his. Many Dylan fans believe it to be absolutely "adorable."
His parents have both had long careers in the field. Patrick O'Brien, his father, is a director of photography. Former actress Lisa O'Brien, who also managed an acting school, is his mother.