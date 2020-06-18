Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's romantic photos show they are madly in love

1 / 11

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's adorable moments

Dylan Sprouse is one of the most popular actors in the West. Dylan is known for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and its spin-off 'The Suite Life on Deck.' He has continued to appear in several films over the years. The actor's personal life has always managed to create a huge buzz as much as his professional life. Talking about his love life, Dylan is currently in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin who is a big name in the modelling industry. The couple recently celebrated their second date anniversary. Dylan Sprouse took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wrote, "A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary. Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you." For the uninitiated, Dylan and Barbara first met a party after which he messaged her on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine, Dylan revealed, "I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number." As revealed by the actor, she didn't message him for six months. From there, the couple's love story began. Going by social media posts, Dylan and Barbara seem to be madly in love with each other. As they continue to give everyone couple goals, take a look at their romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram