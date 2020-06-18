/
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's romantic photos show they are madly in love
Dylan Sprouse is currently in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin who is a big name in the modelling industry. The couple recently celebrated their second year anniversary. Check out the couple's romantic photos.
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's adorable moments
Dylan Sprouse is one of the most popular actors in the West. Dylan is known for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and its spin-off 'The Suite Life on Deck.' He has continued to appear in several films over the years. The actor's personal life has always managed to create a huge buzz as much as his professional life. Talking about his love life, Dylan is currently in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin who is a big name in the modelling industry. The couple recently celebrated their second date anniversary. Dylan Sprouse took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wrote, "A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary. Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you." For the uninitiated, Dylan and Barbara first met a party after which he messaged her on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine, Dylan revealed, "I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number." As revealed by the actor, she didn't message him for six months. From there, the couple's love story began. Going by social media posts, Dylan and Barbara seem to be madly in love with each other. As they continue to give everyone couple goals, take a look at their romantic photos.
Adventure junkies
Both Dylan and Barbara love adventures.
Selfie with her world's best snuggler
"Happy birthday to the world's best snuggler. Thank you for letting me be part of ur life. I'm so proud of the hard working man you are and I hope this year is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. I love you," wrote Barbara.
Paris love
How cute is this pic of the couple!
Best couple
Could they be any more adorable?
Selfie on point
In an interview with W Magazine, Barbara also revealed that the couple has the same interests. "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything," revealed Barbara.
Love is in the air
Barbara captioned this pic as, "My preferred pillow."
All about love
"Two worms officially in the big apple," wrote Barbara.
Could they be any more perfect?
Barbara looks beautiful sans makeup in this pic.
Wishing her birthday boy
"Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday Boss Baby."
Weekend in LA
The couple is quarantining together.
