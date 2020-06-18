Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Dylan Sprouse
/
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's romantic photos show they are madly in love

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's romantic photos show they are madly in love

Dylan Sprouse is currently in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin who is a big name in the modelling industry. The couple recently celebrated their second year anniversary. Check out the couple's romantic photos.
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's adorable moments

    Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's adorable moments

    Dylan Sprouse is one of the most popular actors in the West. Dylan is known for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and its spin-off 'The Suite Life on Deck.' He has continued to appear in several films over the years. The actor's personal life has always managed to create a huge buzz as much as his professional life. Talking about his love life, Dylan is currently in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin who is a big name in the modelling industry. The couple recently celebrated their second date anniversary. Dylan Sprouse took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wrote, "A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary. Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you." For the uninitiated, Dylan and Barbara first met a party after which he messaged her on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine, Dylan revealed, "I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number." As revealed by the actor, she didn't message him for six months. From there, the couple's love story began. Going by social media posts, Dylan and Barbara seem to be madly in love with each other. As they continue to give everyone couple goals, take a look at their romantic photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Adventure junkies

    Adventure junkies

    Both Dylan and Barbara love adventures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Selfie with her world's best snuggler

    Selfie with her world's best snuggler

    "Happy birthday to the world's best snuggler. Thank you for letting me be part of ur life. I'm so proud of the hard working man you are and I hope this year is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. I love you," wrote Barbara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Paris love

    Paris love

    How cute is this pic of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Best couple

    Best couple

    Could they be any more adorable?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    In an interview with W Magazine, Barbara also revealed that the couple has the same interests. "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything," revealed Barbara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    Barbara captioned this pic as, "My preferred pillow."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    All about love

    All about love

    "Two worms officially in the big apple," wrote Barbara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Could they be any more perfect?

    Could they be any more perfect?

    Barbara looks beautiful sans makeup in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Wishing her birthday boy

    Wishing her birthday boy

    "Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday Boss Baby."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Weekend in LA

    Weekend in LA

    The couple is quarantining together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Gigi Hadid\'s delightful photos with her pet cat Cleo are beyond adorable
Gigi Hadid's delightful photos with her pet cat Cleo are beyond adorable
Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner\'s photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature
Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner's photos with his co stars reveal his fun loving nature
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS
Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED
Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED
Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in their Christmas spirit remind us of pre lockdown vacations
Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu: South stars in their Christmas spirit remind us of pre lockdown vacations
When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics
When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement