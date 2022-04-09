Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe: 6 times the iconic couple set the red carpet on fire

    Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, did not fall in love at first sight. Their romance started as a friendship, as do so many wonderful relationships: the two were close friends for nearly a decade before falling in love, becoming engaged, and married in late 2014. Bagshawe and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor now have two gorgeous children, Iris and Luke, and are sometimes spotted looking picture-perfect together at glossy events like the Met Gala. Scroll down to witness 6 of our favourite red carpet pictures of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Hannah Bagshawe and actor Eddie Redmayne attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and we cant get over how cute they look here.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Eddie Redmayne and publicist wife Hannah Bagshawe attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and look so much in love together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    This is our favourite red carpet picture of Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne as the former made her baby bump public with this one.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend HBO's "Finding The Way Home" World Premiere and looked ravishing as ever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The recent red carpet appearance by the duo for the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiere is surely magical.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images