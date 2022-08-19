Edward Norton Birthday: 6 must-watch films from the Fight Club actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Edward Norton

Edward Norton turns 53! The actor is best known for his role as the unnamed narrator of David Fincher's film Fight Club. After its release in 1999, the film quickly gained cult status and has since been lauded as one of the best movies ever made as well as being part of almost all must-watch film lists. But Norton's beginning was not as straightforward even though he had an interest in acting from the beginning he opted to study History at Yale College and went to Japan to work for a few months before realising that acting is all he wanted to do. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Edward Norton's best work so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images