Edward Norton Birthday: 6 must-watch films from the Fight Club actor

Edward Norton turns 53! The actor is best known for his role as the unnamed narrator of David Fincher's film Fight Club. After its release in 1999, the film quickly gained cult status and has since been lauded as one of the best movies ever made as well as being part of almost all must-watch film lists. But Norton's beginning was not as straightforward even though he had an interest in acting from the beginning he opted to study History at Yale College and went to Japan to work for a few months before realising that acting is all he wanted to do. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Edward Norton's best work so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
His debut film, Primal Fear, gained a lot of traction for the actor and even earned him his first Golden Globes and Academy Award nomination.
Photo Credit : Paramount Pictures
Embellished with a star-studded cast, the crime mystery is a rather recent release of Norton's as it came out in 2019 and is also directed by him. The premise of the film reads, "Lionel, a private detective with Tourette syndrome, sets out to uncover the mystery behind his mentor Frank's murder. However, he stumbles upon a larger conspiracy."
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by Wes Anderson, this rom-com came out in 2012 and received raving reviews. The plot of the film reads, "Sam, a 12-year-old orphan, falls in love with Suzy and the two run away to a secluded cove on an island, prompting the entire town to begin a search."
Photo Credit : Focus Features
Much before Marvel became the giant it is now, Norton tapped into the potential of the narratives as he portrayed Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk. Although the film was not exactly a hit, it is still considered one of the better portrayals of the character.
Photo Credit : Marvel Studios
Directed by Tony Kaye, the film became an eye-opening history lesson for the Americans as it shed light on the neo-Nazi movements in the country. It also earned Norton a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. The film revolves around "Derek, who has served three years in prison for a hate crime and tries to change the thoughts of his brother, Danny, who is following the same path."
Photo Credit : New Line Cinema
One of Norton's most influential works till now, the film has been considered one of the best works in the actor's career. The plot of the film reads, "Unhappy with his capitalistic lifestyle, a white-collared insomniac forms an underground fight club with Tyler, a careless soap salesman. Soon, their venture spirals down into something sinister."
Photo Credit : 20th Century Fox