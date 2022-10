Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia Pics

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town after they participated in Bigg Boss 14. From passion to possessiveness, the couple had shown every flavour of love in the reality show. Fans had witnessed it all. It was during the show Eijaz clear that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost and also said “Tu Jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”. And since then, the two have been painting the town red with their love. The couple recently announced their engagement through a social media post. As we rejoice and congratulate the happy couple, here are some adorable pictures of Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia.