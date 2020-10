1 / 6

Take a look at these controversies of Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan has already started making headlines with the first week of Bigg Boss 14. This season has left fans of the reality show excited more than ever. Salman Khan, who has hosted the show since the year 2010, returned as a host for Bigg Boss 14 is reportedly getting paid a bomb for the popular reality show. With the introduction of old inmates deciding who goes inside the house and who doesn't, the show is getting interesting with every passing day. Recently, the Jewel Thief task demanded that the new contestants need to impress the old contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan and win pieces of jewellery from them. The team with the most pieces will be considered as the winner of that task. While Gauahar and Hina want their teams to play fairly, Sidharth asks his team to grab the jewellery. And that is exactly what they do as they take away Hina and Gauahar’s pieces before they can even settle in. Eijaz Khan refuses to do the dishes, instead he says that all housemates must clean their respective cups and plates. He also says that due to the unfair means Sidharth ruined the Jewel Thief task for everyone which leads to a heated war of words between the actors and Gauahar Khan. Eijaz Khan who is popular for shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed lost his cool after 4 days which led to a Twitter war between his fans and Sidharth fans immediately. Today, take a look at these controversies of the TV star.

Photo Credit : Eijaz Khan's instagram