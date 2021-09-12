PHOTOS: Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia look adorable in traditional attires as they step out for Ganesh Visarjan

1 / 7

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at Ganesh Visarjan

Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia dressed up in traditional attires headed out in the city to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple stepped out for Ganesh Visarjan as they got clicked by the members of the paparazzi. Eijaz wore a white traditional kurta while Pavitra donned a lovely saree to mark the occasion. In an earlier chat with ETimes, Eijaz had spoken about his relationship with Pavitra. He said, “I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real.” Eijaz further added, “Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!” Pavitra added by saying, “We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful.”

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani