PHOTOS: Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia look adorable in traditional attires as they step out for Ganesh Visarjan

6 hours ago  |  8.3K
   
    Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at Ganesh Visarjan

    Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia dressed up in traditional attires headed out in the city to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple stepped out for Ganesh Visarjan as they got clicked by the members of the paparazzi. Eijaz wore a white traditional kurta while Pavitra donned a lovely saree to mark the occasion. In an earlier chat with ETimes, Eijaz had spoken about his relationship with Pavitra. He said, “I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real.” Eijaz further added, “Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!” Pavitra added by saying, “We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful.”

    Eijaz and Pavitra look adorable

    Eijaz and Pavitra pose in a lovely goofy and adorable way for the cameras.

    Pavitra Punia in a traditional attire

    Pavitra Punia wore a saree as she stepped out to celebrate Ganesh Visarjan.

    Eijaz poses in a goofy manner

    Eijaz posed in a goofy manner while making faces standing beside Pavitra Punia.

    Eijaz kisses Pavitra on the forehead

    Eijaz poured love on Pavitra by kissing her on the forehead.

    Eijaz and Pavitra look perfect picture together on the day of festivity

    Eijaz and Pavitra look great together as they stepped out for Ganesh Visarjan.

    Eijaz lovingly looks at Pavitra

    Eijaz looks at Pavitra in a loving manner.

