Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: PHOTOS that prove she shares a great rapport with Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & others

Ekta Kapoor's priceless moments with TV stars are worth checking out

Ekta Kapoor is the undisputed queen of TV and there's no denying that. Ekta Kapoor started her career aged 15 as an intern with filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. After getting finance from her father, she decided to become a producer. She went on to produce some of the most popular and well-known shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. She ventured into movie production beginning with Kyo Kii...Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Ekta Kapoor, who is on the pinnacle of success in her professional life, is also a happy mother of one-year-old son Ravie. The television czarina had surprised everyone when she announced the birth of her son through surrogacy and is over the moon after becoming a single parent. Ekta recently opened up about becoming a single parent and revealed how her parents reacted to it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta revealed that she had decided to store her eggs at the age of 36. “I had a calling for a long time; I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would... (conform to marriage),” she asserted. On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor shares a great rapport with TV stars from Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti and others. On the occasion of her birthday, check out her priceless moments with them that speak volumes of their friendship.

Photo Credit : Instagram