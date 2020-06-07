Advertisement
Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: PHOTOS that prove she shares a great rapport with Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & others

Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: PHOTOS that prove she shares a great rapport with Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & others

As Ekta Kapoor turns a year older today, here's looking back at her priceless moments with TV stars from Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan to Surbhi Jyoti that prove she's everyone's favourite!
10860 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2020 10:30 am
  1 / 13
    Ekta Kapoor's priceless moments with TV stars are worth checking out

    Ekta Kapoor's priceless moments with TV stars are worth checking out

    Ekta Kapoor is the undisputed queen of TV and there's no denying that. Ekta Kapoor started her career aged 15 as an intern with filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. After getting finance from her father, she decided to become a producer. She went on to produce some of the most popular and well-known shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. She ventured into movie production beginning with Kyo Kii...Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Ekta Kapoor, who is on the pinnacle of success in her professional life, is also a happy mother of one-year-old son Ravie. The television czarina had surprised everyone when she announced the birth of her son through surrogacy and is over the moon after becoming a single parent. Ekta recently opened up about becoming a single parent and revealed how her parents reacted to it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta revealed that she had decided to store her eggs at the age of 36. “I had a calling for a long time; I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would... (conform to marriage),” she asserted. On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor shares a great rapport with TV stars from Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti and others. On the occasion of her birthday, check out her priceless moments with them that speak volumes of their friendship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 13
    Hina Khan's first-ever selfie with Ekta Kapoor

    Hina Khan's first-ever selfie with Ekta Kapoor

    The Hacked actress shared this adorable pic and wrote, "And my first ever selfie with the woman I looked up to all these years.. your energy is simply loved dear @ektaravikapoor."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 13
    Star-studded photos are the best

    Star-studded photos are the best

    Ekta poses for a selfie with Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 13
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    Karishma, Mouni and Drashti Dhami pose with the TV czarina and we cannot get enough of the beauty in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 13
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We love this star-studded picture as Ekta poses for a selfie with Erica, Karan Singh Grover and Parth Samthaan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 13
    Gorgeous ladies

    Gorgeous ladies

    Ekta, Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh share one of the best friendships in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 13
    Friends who celebrate together, stay together

    Friends who celebrate together, stay together

    Throwback to one of their Holi celebrations! Can you count the number of stars in this photo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 13
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    When Ekta and Mouni Roy posed for a selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 13
    The one where the stars took a vacation

    The one where the stars took a vacation

    Amidst the mountains, Ekta clicks a selfie with the star couples Anita and Rohit Reddy, Karan and Ankita Patel.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 13
    A selfie we would love to photobomb!

    A selfie we would love to photobomb!

    We would love to photobomb this star-studded selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 13
    The most stylish divas

    The most stylish divas

    Anita, Karishma, Ekta, Krystle and Harleen Sethi are their stylish best giving major fashion inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 13
    Love this pic!

    Love this pic!

    Ekta wished her friend Tanuj Garg with this endearing pic and captioned it as, "Happie bday to someone I miss at times n at times get angry with! Love u."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 13
    Twinning in white

    Twinning in white

    Anita, Ekta and Krystle D'Souza looked beautiful in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

