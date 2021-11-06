Raqesh Bapat to Rupali Ganguly: How celebs celebrated the Bhai Dooj festival with their siblings

Today, everyone is celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters wish for the well being of their brother. This is very much similar to Raksha Bandhan. Sisters put a 'tilak' on their brothers’ forehead and exchange gifts. Bhai Dooj is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Many celebrities from the television industry also celebrate this festival and post pictures with their siblings on social media. Right from Raqesh Bapat to Rupali Ganguly all shared pictures and wished their fans on the festival.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated the festival with her brother Vijay Ganguly.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Raqesh, is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15, has shared a pictures with his sister on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.
Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Actor Gautam Rode shared a throwback picture with his sister and wife on Instagram and wished fans.
Photo Credit : Gautam Rode Instagram
Though the singer is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house but she has shared an old picture in which she is seen celebrating the festival.
Photo Credit : Neha Bhasin Instagram
Shefali Jariwala treats Hindustani Bhau as her brother. On Bhai Dooj, she posted pictures with him and wrote, "As I pray for your long and healthy life, I wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj. May each and every day of your life be full of happiness and celebrations.”
Photo Credit : Shefali Jariwala Instagram