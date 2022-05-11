Elizabeth Olsen: 6 times Doctor Strange 2 star channelled Scarlet Witch vibes on the red carpet

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have their own clothing brand named after them. Her elder sisters, fraternal twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are the renowned fashion designers behind the luxury label The Row and its sibling contemporary label Elizabeth and James. The twins titled the latter line after their two siblings, and Olsen had outfits with her name on them ready for red carpet occasions long before she started performing. Olsen is currently starred in the limited series WandaVision and reprised her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In real life, though, Olsen's style distinguishes her with its practicality and comfort — and it's only grown better with time channelling her Scarlet Witch vibes on the red carpet as well. Have a look at some of those moments.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen, wearing a beige dress, attends the after party for the Broadway opening night of “Impressionism,” which we could help establish her acting career, at the Schoenfeld Theatre March 24, 2009 in New York City.
Elizabeth Olsen wears a black gown from The Row while attending the “Martha Marcy May Marlene” premiere during the 64th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2011 in Cannes, France.
Wearing Erdem, Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Martha Marcy May Marlene” premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.
In a Antonio Berardi dress, Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2012 at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California.
At her first Met Gala, Elizabeth Olsen wears Miu Miu on May 5th, 2014.
Elizabeth Olsen attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
