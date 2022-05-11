Elizabeth Olsen: 6 times Doctor Strange 2 star channelled Scarlet Witch vibes on the red carpet

1 / 7

6 times Doctor Strange 2 star channelled Scarlet Witch vibes on the red carpet

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have their own clothing brand named after them. Her elder sisters, fraternal twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are the renowned fashion designers behind the luxury label The Row and its sibling contemporary label Elizabeth and James. The twins titled the latter line after their two siblings, and Olsen had outfits with her name on them ready for red carpet occasions long before she started performing. Olsen is currently starred in the limited series WandaVision and reprised her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In real life, though, Olsen's style distinguishes her with its practicality and comfort — and it's only grown better with time channelling her Scarlet Witch vibes on the red carpet as well. Have a look at some of those moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images