Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: 6 rare PHOTOS of the late actress from her younger days

Published on Feb 27, 2022
   
    Elizabeth Taylor posing for a gorgeous click.

    Elizabeth Taylor's stunning click

    Elizabeth Taylor was a British-American actress who began her career as a child actress in the early 1940s. She became one of the most famous actresses in classical Hollywood cinema in the 1950s and was also named the seventh-greatest female screen legend of Classic Hollywood cinema by the American Film Institute. Among her, several famous works include films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, There's One Born Every Minute, A Place in the Sun, Cleopatra and more. While fans loved her in each and every film, Taylor also had her own personal favourite. Before demise in 2011, Taylor gave an interview to US Weekly where she mentioned she's most proud of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf which also happened to be one of the most highly acclaimed movies of her career. The contribution of Elizabeth Taylor to cinema was such that she also received royal recognition for it. Taylor was awarded Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. As 27th February marks her birth anniversary, we take a look at some rare photos of the late actress that captured her mesmerising beauty.

    Elizabeth Taylor's black and white photo from 1945.

    A young Elizabeth Taylor clicked in 1945

    This black and white snap of Taylor is from 1945 when she was merely 13 years old. The photo capture's Taylor's expressive side at a young age.

    Elizabet Taylor feeds the pegions at Trafalgar Square in London.

    Elizabeth Taylor at London's Trafalgar Square

    This photo of captures Taylor's playful side as she was seen feeding pigeons at Trafalgar Square in London. This photo of the actress was clicked in 1948.

    Elizabeth Taylor with her pet.

    Elizabeth Taylor's photo with her furry friend

    Elizabeth Taylor was known to be extremely fond of dogs. In this photo, she is seen alongside French Poodle 'Teeny'. The picture was clicked in Southampton in 1947.

    Elizabeth Taylor's stunning fashion.

    Elizabeth Taylor's effortlessly fashionable look

    The thing about Taylor's charm was that she could light up a room with her smile a and when added with stunning fashionable looks, she looked nothing short of perfection and this photo exactly showcases that.

    Elizabeth Taylor's beautiful portrait.

    Elizabeth Taylor showcasing her diva side

    There's no better photo that can show why Hollywood was obsessed with Elizabeth Taylor. Her unmatched beauty in this picture shows old Hollywood fashion that the actress carried so charmingly well.

