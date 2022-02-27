Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: 6 rare PHOTOS of the late actress from her younger days

1 / 6

Elizabeth Taylor's stunning click

Elizabeth Taylor was a British-American actress who began her career as a child actress in the early 1940s. She became one of the most famous actresses in classical Hollywood cinema in the 1950s and was also named the seventh-greatest female screen legend of Classic Hollywood cinema by the American Film Institute. Among her, several famous works include films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, There's One Born Every Minute, A Place in the Sun, Cleopatra and more. While fans loved her in each and every film, Taylor also had her own personal favourite. Before demise in 2011, Taylor gave an interview to US Weekly where she mentioned she's most proud of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf which also happened to be one of the most highly acclaimed movies of her career. The contribution of Elizabeth Taylor to cinema was such that she also received royal recognition for it. Taylor was awarded Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. As 27th February marks her birth anniversary, we take a look at some rare photos of the late actress that captured her mesmerising beauty.

Photo Credit : Getty Images