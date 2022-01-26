Ellen DeGeneres Birthday: 5 celeb confessions on The Ellen Show that will always remain memorable

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her birthday on January 26 and as the famed comedian and talk show host turns 64, we take a look at some memorable moments from her famed The Ellen Show. Over the years, Ellen has hosted several major celebrities on her show. After 19 seasons, Ellen is all set to bid adieu to show and we bet its going to leave her fans beyond sad. While Ellen may be ready to say goodbye to her show, we take a trip down memory lane on her birthday to see some of the best celebrity moments on her show and particularly the craziest confessions celebrities have made on it. From their celebrity crushes to things they get creeped out by and fear, several major celebs including the likes of Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston among others have made some of the craziest revelations on the show. One of the things that fans love about Ellen is how easily she interviewed these celebs and got them to confess some funny details. As Ellen celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some funny celeb confessions from her show.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
During her 2018 appearance on The Ellen Show, Jennifer Aniston answered a question about the weirdest job she's done before becoming popular and the actress admitted that she made USD 10 from giving a haircut when she was in ninth grade.
One of The Ellen Show's favourite segments for fans has been the burning questions bit and during his appearance on the show, Harry Styles played the game and answered some amazing questions including his first celebrity crush which the singer admitted was Friends star Jennifer Aniston.
In 2019, during appearance on The Ellen Show, Taylor Swift said one of her biggest teenage rebellions was putting Joe Jonas on blast. She said, "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."
In 2014, during his appearance on The Ellen Show, the Magic Mike star revealed his fear of porcelain dolls. The actor described them as "super freaky." Ellen also freaked him out after she brought two dolls on the show during the interview leaving Tatum uncomfortable.
While several Kardashian-Jenner family members have made it to the Ellen show but it was Khloe Kardashian who made some fun revelations on the show including when she spoke about her crush on Brad Pitt as she remembered watching him in Thelma and Louise and falling for him.