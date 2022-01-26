Ellen DeGeneres Birthday: 5 celeb confessions on The Ellen Show that will always remain memorable

1 / 6

Ellen DeGeneres' legacy with The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her birthday on January 26 and as the famed comedian and talk show host turns 64, we take a look at some memorable moments from her famed The Ellen Show. Over the years, Ellen has hosted several major celebrities on her show. After 19 seasons, Ellen is all set to bid adieu to show and we bet its going to leave her fans beyond sad. While Ellen may be ready to say goodbye to her show, we take a trip down memory lane on her birthday to see some of the best celebrity moments on her show and particularly the craziest confessions celebrities have made on it. From their celebrity crushes to things they get creeped out by and fear, several major celebs including the likes of Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston among others have made some of the craziest revelations on the show. One of the things that fans love about Ellen is how easily she interviewed these celebs and got them to confess some funny details. As Ellen celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some funny celeb confessions from her show.

Photo Credit : Getty Images