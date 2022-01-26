Ellen DeGeneres Birthday: 5 celeb confessions on The Ellen Show that will always remain memorable

Published on Jan 26, 2022
   
    Ellen DeGeneres will bid adieu to her show after Season 19.

    Ellen DeGeneres' legacy with The Ellen Show

    Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her birthday on January 26 and as the famed comedian and talk show host turns 64, we take a look at some memorable moments from her famed The Ellen Show. Over the years, Ellen has hosted several major celebrities on her show. After 19 seasons, Ellen is all set to bid adieu to show and we bet its going to leave her fans beyond sad. While Ellen may be ready to say goodbye to her show, we take a trip down memory lane on her birthday to see some of the best celebrity moments on her show and particularly the craziest confessions celebrities have made on it. From their celebrity crushes to things they get creeped out by and fear, several major celebs including the likes of Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston among others have made some of the craziest revelations on the show. One of the things that fans love about Ellen is how easily she interviewed these celebs and got them to confess some funny details. As Ellen celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some funny celeb confessions from her show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Ellen DeGeneres with Jennifer Aniston and Portia de Rossi.

    Jennifer Aniston's confession about her weirdest job

    During her 2018 appearance on The Ellen Show, Jennifer Aniston answered a question about the weirdest job she's done before becoming popular and the actress admitted that she made USD 10 from giving a haircut when she was in ninth grade.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Harry Styles spoke about his crush on Ellen Show.

    When Harry Styles admitted his celebrity crush

    One of The Ellen Show's favourite segments for fans has been the burning questions bit and during his appearance on the show, Harry Styles played the game and answered some amazing questions including his first celebrity crush which the singer admitted was Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift at an event.

    Taylor Swift's regret over blasting Joe Jonas on Ellen

    In 2019, during appearance on The Ellen Show, Taylor Swift said one of her biggest teenage rebellions was putting Joe Jonas on blast. She said, "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Channing Tatum appeared on The Ellen Show and confessed his fear.

    Channing Tatum's revealed his fear of porcelain dolls to Ellen

    In 2014, during his appearance on The Ellen Show, the Magic Mike star revealed his fear of porcelain dolls. The actor described them as "super freaky." Ellen also freaked him out after she brought two dolls on the show during the interview leaving Tatum uncomfortable.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Khloe Kardashian revealed her first celeb crush on Ellen show.

    When Khloe Kardashian gushed about celeb crush Brad Pitt

    While several Kardashian-Jenner family members have made it to the Ellen show but it was Khloe Kardashian who made some fun revelations on the show including when she spoke about her crush on Brad Pitt as she remembered watching him in Thelma and Louise and falling for him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images