/
/
/
Ellen DeGeneres: Top 5 controversial moments of the TV phenom that took the internet by storm
Ellen DeGeneres: Top 5 controversial moments of the TV phenom that took the internet by storm
Ellen DeGeneres daytime talk show is under internal investigation after several employees described the work culture at the show as toxic. Amid the controversy, Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence on ‘toxic’ work culture allegations at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a letter to her staff. Ellen DeGeneres shared how she truly understands and has deep compassion for those being looked at differently.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
11818 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 7, 2020 07:55 pm
1 / 6
5 times Ellen DeGeneres made raging controversies
Ironically, for a television host known for asking her viewers to "be kind" to everyone around irrespective of their caste, creed or race, Ellen DeGeneres has witnessed her share of controversy over the years. The comedian-turned-TV phenom with her ingenious show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show churned out never-before-seen moments and cultivated an upbeat, generous persona with her 17 years of hosting the show. She is one of the entertainment industry's most successful contemporary figures. However, echoes of Ellen DeGeneres' lack of empathy and mistreatment with fellow employees in the Emmy-winning daytime talk-variety program have followed with public outcry against the host. Sorting all distorted articles, tweets and controversies, read below to know what actually happened and what is the fresh and current buzz all about? On July 16, Buzzfeed News published a report in which previous employees alleged the show has a "toxic work environment". After the BuzzFeed report, it was announced that the Ellen show is under internal review by Warner Media. After Ellen DeGeneres made an apology, many actors and YouTubers battered the Hollywood host. Shockingly, on July 30, a second report from Buzzfeed was published, this time revealing that former employees of the show have anonymously alleged harassment and misconduct involving top producers at the show. Chorus of disapproval of the show and behaviour of DeGeneres reached a fever pitch in 2020 after a string of embarrassing controversies. Speaking of which, here are 5 times Ellen DeGeneres made raging headlines.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
2 / 6
Coming out moment back in 1997
Ellen DeGeneres made history in 1997 by confirming that she is homophile on an episode of her sitcom. DeGeneres following the TV reveal in a much-hyped April 1997 episode also appeared on the cover of TIME. DeGeneres' revelation was accompanied by a plethora of backlash and threats.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
3 / 6
Feud between Ellen DeGeneres and Kathy Griffin
Ellen DeGeneres and Kathy Griffin's feud dates back to the late 2000s, wherein DeGeneres claimed Griffin lashed out after she didn't invite her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a 2007 interview, Ellen called Griffin mean. The incident resurfaced when Griffin in her 2016 book Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins mentioned DeGeneres had her “kicked out” one time.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
4 / 6
'Toxic’ work culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Reports of tensions resurfaced when the show shut down in early 2020. It was alleged that Ellen kept her crew members unguessed regarding their job and payment issue. Around the same time, a Twitter thread also went viral that collected stories of DeGeneres' alleged rudeness. Calling DeGeneres the "meanest person alive," some former employees claimed DeGeneres "never once said hello back" to staffers, fired them after their maternity leave and "created the most toxic environment for staff."
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
5 / 6
Reel and Real disparity
Many who appeared on the talk-show as guests have pointed at her “not same as seen on screen” behaviour. According to Corinne Olympios, the Bachelor star recounted her experience and stated Ellen made her feel so uncomfortable and was very aggressive.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
6 / 6
Series of Awkward interviews
DeGeneres has time and again attempted to provoke her guests, from Dakota Johnson to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES