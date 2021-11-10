Ellen Pompeo Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the Grey's Anatomy star and Chris Ivery that prove true love exists

Published on Nov 10, 2021
   
  • 1 / 7
    Ellen Pompeo Birthday

    PHOTOS of the Grey's Anatomy star and Chris Ivery that prove true love exists

    The love story of television actress Ellen Pompeo and artist Chris Ivery is well-known around the globe. The music producer and actress have often raved over one another in interviews, with Ivery even claiming to be Pompeo's number one fan of her blockbuster programme Grey's Anatomy! Pompeo praised Ivery's daring choice to change his job to fashion design at the age of 50, which was one of his big life decisions. While the pair does not engage in much PDA, there are numerous photos of them that are very lovey dovey. On Ellen’s 52nd birthday, let's look back at 6 of their adorable pictures.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Ellen and Chris during red carpet

    We cant get over how adorable the couple look here.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    All Lovey Dovey

    The couple got engaged on Pompeo’s 37th birthday. Isn't that the best birthday gift ever?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Ellen and Chris with their kid

    Aww we can't get over how cute this picture is.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Chris and Ellen posing together

    Ivery might be private, but when he does talk to the press, there’s a good chance he’s hyping up his wife.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Made for each other

    Pompeo revealed that her family was a key reason she’s stayed on Grey’s Anatomy all these years.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    The duo share a cute love story

    The couple met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003, and the couple began dating shortly after.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images