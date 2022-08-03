Elon Musk Car Collection: Here are the 6 cars Tesla CEO owns

Elon Musk is the king of all. The Tesla CEO has not only conquered the market space but also charmed people with his non-stereotypical personality. Though this same tendency of being honest has gotten the man in trouble multiple times. Although he slips up at times, netizens still feel obligated to be awed by the man who has it all. Though Musk has his own brand of car manufacturing, the CEO also keeps cars of other brands in his garage. Continue reading to find out about some of the cars he keeps in his extensive collection.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Musk bought the 1967 Jaguar E-Type in his collection from his earned money at his first company Zip2.
Tesla Roadster became the first car to be launched by Tesla and Musk was the first person to buy it. This car was also the model that was launched into space as part of the mission at SpaceX.
In 2010, Tesla was only making two-seater so to accommodate his family Musk bought the Audi Q7.
This car is reportedly Elon Musk's favourite car in his collection.
Another one of Musk's favourites. The CEO apparently most uses this car when he wants to take his kids out and about.
Musk is seen around driving Tesla Model S the most.