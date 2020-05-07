Advertisement
Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark's character? Here are facts of the billionaire

Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark's character? Here are facts of the billionaire

Elon Musk has changed the world with his companies. He is surely the flagbearer of several technology giants and today we have these interesting facts about him, Check them out.
724 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 10:35 am
  1 / 10
    Check out these facts about Elon Musk

    Check out these facts about Elon Musk

    Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla broke the internet when he announced the name of his first child with singer Grimes. He posted that the child would be called X Æ A-12 Musk and Grimes later offered an explanation to her followers on social media. Initially, his followers on Twitter thought the Billionaire was just joking as he is known for his humorous nature on social media. But later his girlfriend, Grimes aka Claire Boucher, explained the name's meaning to her fans via a tweet on her social media.' X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) ( metal rat)' shared the Canadian singer.' For the uninitiated, Elon Musk is the co-founder of the electronic-payment firm PayPal and SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft. He was also the chief executive officer of, the electric car manufacturer Tesla. You will be surprised to know that he started coding at the age of 9. Today check out these facts about the multi-billionaire.

    Photo Credit : twitter

  2 / 10
    He converted his home into a nightclub

    He converted his home into a nightclub

    When he was attending Pennsylvania University, Musk and his roommate decided to move from the student housing and stay off-campus in a larger building. They converted it into a nightclub to pay the rent which attracted as many as 1,000 patrons per night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    He once lived on a budget of $1 per day for food

    He once lived on a budget of $1 per day for food

    When Elon Musk was a 17-year-old college student at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, he had a short period in which he spent just a dollar a day on food and he got by successfully.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    Elon dropped out of Stanford after just two days.

    Elon dropped out of Stanford after just two days.

    He moved to California to study physics at Stanford, after earning two bachelor's degrees (yes, two) at the University of Pennsylvania. But he dropped out just two days later to form his first company, Zip2 Corporation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Elon Musk holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship.

    Elon Musk holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship.

    Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa before moving to Canada when he was 17 years old. Three years later, he moved to the USA to study business and physics at the Philadelphia University of Pennsylvania.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    He started computer programming at the age of 9.

    He started computer programming at the age of 9.

    He reportedly taught himself the fundamentals of computer programming at the age of only 9. Three years later, Musk created Blastar, a room-themed PC game. He has sold the Blastar code to a computer magazine for $500. You can still play Blastar online, reportedly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Musk was the inspiration for Tony Stark in Ironman.

    Musk was the inspiration for Tony Stark in Ironman.

    The superhero / serial entrepreneur, Tony Stark a.k.a Ironman, is inspired by Musk. It's stated that the actor who plays him, Robert Downey Jr., decided to sit down with Musk to get inspiration for the role. At SpaceX, parts of Iron Man 2 were even filmed, and Musk made a cameo appearance in the film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    Elon Musk didn't become an American citizen until 2002, at age 31.

    Elon Musk didn't become an American citizen until 2002, at age 31.

    Yes, the multi-billionaire became a US citizen at the age of 31.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    His son's name is based on an X Men's character

    His son's name is based on an X Men's character

    He has shared to naming one of his sons, Xavier, after Professor Xavier of the X-Men.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    His charitable work are worth your attention

    His charitable work are worth your attention

    Elon Musk has signed the Donation Pledge, pledging to devote the bulk of his income to philanthropic efforts. Bill Gates, Sir Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, and Mark Zuckerberg have all signed The Giving Pledge.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

