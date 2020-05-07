Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark's character? Here are facts of the billionaire

1 / 10

Check out these facts about Elon Musk

Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla broke the internet when he announced the name of his first child with singer Grimes. He posted that the child would be called X Æ A-12 Musk and Grimes later offered an explanation to her followers on social media. Initially, his followers on Twitter thought the Billionaire was just joking as he is known for his humorous nature on social media. But later his girlfriend, Grimes aka Claire Boucher, explained the name's meaning to her fans via a tweet on her social media.' X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) ( metal rat)' shared the Canadian singer.' For the uninitiated, Elon Musk is the co-founder of the electronic-payment firm PayPal and SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft. He was also the chief executive officer of, the electric car manufacturer Tesla. You will be surprised to know that he started coding at the age of 9. Today check out these facts about the multi-billionaire.

Photo Credit : twitter