Elton John Birthday: 6 iconic performances by the musical legend

Happy Birthday Elton John

Elton John turns 75! One of the most successful artists of all time so much so that even after decades in the industry the newer generations are not in the least bit oblivious to his legendary musical prowess. John is highly respected in the music industry for his invaluable contributions and impact on Pop music. He has been labelled as the best-selling artist of all time for selling out 300 million records worldwide in his six decades-long career. Bragging 5 Grammy wins including his 5 Brit Award nods and many more. John is not only revered for his incredible music but fans all around the world laud the artist for his enigmatic fashion choices as well. Scroll down further to swipe through some of his most iconic performances on stage.

Photo Credit : Getty Images