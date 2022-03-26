Elton John Birthday: 6 iconic performances by the musical legend

Elton John turns 75! One of the most successful artists of all time so much so that even after decades in the industry the newer generations are not in the least bit oblivious to his legendary musical prowess. John is highly respected in the music industry for his invaluable contributions and impact on Pop music. He has been labelled as the best-selling artist of all time for selling out 300 million records worldwide in his six decades-long career. Bragging 5 Grammy wins including his 5 Brit Award nods and many more. John is not only revered for his incredible music but fans all around the world laud the artist for his enigmatic fashion choices as well. Scroll down further to swipe through some of his most iconic performances on stage.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This 1970 track is a sure-shot fan favourite, written by John and Bernie Taupin, this song was a staple at any Elton John concert. Performing at the BBC Studio, John mesmerised the audience with his charismatic performance adding to which were the melodious symphonies of his backup entourage.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Being Elton's signature tune, this performance at the BBC Studio in 1971 was instantly a hit, a week after which John made his debut on the UK singles chart and remained on it for 10 weeks straight and climbed up to number 7.
This enriching performance of the classic tune from John's 1986 concert at the Sydney Entertainment Centre makes the list not only for his heart touching performance but also for his iconic outfit, especially the wig.
Mounting on his second Las Vegas residency The Million Dollar Piano in 2011, John performed this masterpiece at Colosseum in the Caesars Palace with his band revisiting his soulful anthem from the 70s.
From Sydney in 1986, another one of his performances from Australia. Wearing his white tuxedo and Mozart wig, Elton mesmerised the crowd with his honey-like voice even though he was only one month shy of going into his throat surgery.
A rare sight, Elton performing without his piano became a legend as the singer performed his tune with George Michael in 1991. The two singers' soulful edition of the song left the audience spellbound.