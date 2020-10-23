Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: When the Game of Thrones star made an appearance in a stunning black dress

1 / 3

When Emilia Clarke had all eyes on her at a red carpet event

Emilia Clarke turned 34 today. The actress who became a worldwide sensation as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones is all set to celebrate her first lockdown birthday. The actress won hearts all over the internet when she offered a virtual date in exchange for donations for the COVID 19 relief fund. Clarke who is a favourite among the Game of Thrones fans earlier this year stated that she is also looking to build a virtual rehabilitation clinic for those who have survived brain injuries. The idea behind the virtual rehabilitation clinic is to make sure that the survivors do not feel lonely. According to media reports, Emilia Clarke had suffered two brain aneurysms when she came on board to play. Next, Emilia Clarke plays the lead role in new film titled Above Suspicion and not only that, but she's baring it all. Daenerys Targaryen. Thanks to her impeccable and riveting performance as Khaleesi, Emilia became an instant household name and was also nominated for the Emmys. Now that GoT has reached its inevitable end. The actress' style and beauty looks are always a hit amongst fans and today we have these stunning photos of the GOT actress looking glamorous in a black dress.

Photo Credit : getty images