Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: 6 times the actress left us speechless with her red carpet looks

Emilia Clarke is a well-known American actress best recognized for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy TV series Game of Thrones. Her fashion sense as the main heroine in the fantasy show evolved from slave girl to everything royal. Even her red carpet clothes have a Khaleesi vibe to them. On her 35th birthday, we have compiled 6 best Emilia Clarke's red carpet transformation through the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The star took the plunge in a vibrant red Victoria Beckham dress for the BAFTAs, pairing the gown with a metallic box clutch and sexy, undone waves.
Clarke dazzled at the world premiere of her tear-jerking film in a ruffled purple Chloé dress and a romantic loose updo.
The actress slipped on a plunging fuschia Dior Haute Couture ball gown for the 2016 SAG Awards.
Clarke dialed up the drama at the Los Angeles premiere of Terminator Genisys in a Rosie Assoulin design with tight geometric lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette.
Clarke shimmered at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a custom Calvin Klein gown that she paired with a Rauwolf clutch and Pomellato jewelry.
Clarke hit the Game of Thrones L.A. premiere in a strapless Victoria Beckham gown, completing the look with a Christian Louboutin clutch, Jacob & Co. bracelet, bold smoky eyes and a sleek center part.