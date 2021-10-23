Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: 6 times the actress left us speechless with her red carpet looks

Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:52 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke

    Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke

    Emilia Clarke is a well-known American actress best recognized for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy TV series Game of Thrones. Her fashion sense as the main heroine in the fantasy show evolved from slave girl to everything royal. Even her red carpet clothes have a Khaleesi vibe to them. On her 35th birthday, we have compiled 6 best Emilia Clarke's red carpet transformation through the years.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    In Victoria Beckham, 2016

    In Victoria Beckham, 2016

    The star took the plunge in a vibrant red Victoria Beckham dress for the BAFTAs, pairing the gown with a metallic box clutch and sexy, undone waves.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    In Chloe, 2016

    In Chloe, 2016

    Clarke dazzled at the world premiere of her tear-jerking film in a ruffled purple Chloé dress and a romantic loose updo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Dior Haute Couture ball gown, 2016

    Dior Haute Couture ball gown, 2016

    The actress slipped on a plunging fuschia Dior Haute Couture ball gown for the 2016 SAG Awards.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Rosie Assoulin, 2015

    Rosie Assoulin, 2015

    Clarke dialed up the drama at the Los Angeles premiere of Terminator Genisys in a Rosie Assoulin design with tight geometric lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Calvin Klein, 2014

    Calvin Klein, 2014

    Clarke shimmered at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a custom Calvin Klein gown that she paired with a Rauwolf clutch and Pomellato jewelry.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Victoria Beckham, 2013

    Victoria Beckham, 2013

    Clarke hit the Game of Thrones L.A. premiere in a strapless Victoria Beckham gown, completing the look with a Christian Louboutin clutch, Jacob & Co. bracelet, bold smoky eyes and a sleek center part.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images