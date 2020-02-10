Eminem performs Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020: Here are interesting facts about the Academy Award winning song

1 / 8

Interesting facts about Eminem's Lose Yourself

Look/If you had one shot or one opportunity/To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment/Would you capture it Or just let it slip? - Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" from his movie '8 Mile' will remain one of the best songs for various reasons. It was in 2003 when Eminem won an award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for Lose Yourself. This year, after 18 years, Eminem took to the Oscars stage and performed his award-winning song. It is one of the major highlights of the award ceremony. The crowd went berserk and his surprise performance has also taken the internet by storm. The rapper also received a standing ovation from the crowd. After taking the Oscars stage, Eminem took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get there." Have you watched his performance yet? If not, then before you watch it, here are a few interesting things you need to know about Eminem's Lose Yourself.

Photo Credit : Getty Images