Home
/
Photos
/
Eminem
/
Eminem performs Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020: Here are interesting facts about the Academy Award winning song

Eminem performs Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020: Here are interesting facts about the Academy Award winning song

After 18 years, Eminem took to the Oscars stage and performed his award winning song, Lose Yourself. It was in 2003 when Eminem won an award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for Lose Yourself. Here are a few interesting things you need to know about the song.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Interesting facts about Eminem's Lose Yourself

    Interesting facts about Eminem's Lose Yourself

    Look/If you had one shot or one opportunity/To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment/Would you capture it Or just let it slip? - Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" from his movie '8 Mile' will remain one of the best songs for various reasons. It was in 2003 when Eminem won an award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for Lose Yourself. This year, after 18 years, Eminem took to the Oscars stage and performed his award-winning song. It is one of the major highlights of the award ceremony. The crowd went berserk and his surprise performance has also taken the internet by storm. The rapper also received a standing ovation from the crowd. After taking the Oscars stage, Eminem took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get there." Have you watched his performance yet? If not, then before you watch it, here are a few interesting things you need to know about Eminem's Lose Yourself.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    8 Mile

    8 Mile

    Lose Yourself was featured in Eminem's first movie, 8 Mile. For the uninitiated, 8 Mile is based on the rapper's life; how he grew up in a poor Detroit neighbourhood and followed his dream of becoming a rapper.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Eminem wrote the song during film breaks

    Eminem wrote the song during film breaks

    Oh yes, you read that right! Eminem wrote and recorded Lose Yourself during film breaks for his film 8 Mile.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Recorded in one take

    Recorded in one take

    Much to our surprise, Eminem recorded the song in just one take.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    His character in 8 Mile

    His character in 8 Mile

    As revealed by studio engineer Steven King, Eminem wrote Lose Yourself in his character B. Rabbit, who he played in 8 Mile.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    First rap song to win an Oscar

    First rap song to win an Oscar

    Lose Yourself by Eminem is the first rap song to win an Oscar.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Produced the song with Jeff Bass

    Produced the song with Jeff Bass

    Love The Way You Lie singer produced the song with Jeff Bass.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Awards

    Awards

    Apart from an Oscar, Lose Yourself has also received the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video from 8 Mike, Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: B town actresses break their silence on the pressure of being a starkid
Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: B town actresses break their silence on the pressure of being a starkid
Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Do you know what your favourite actress has on her cheat meal?
Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Do you know what your favourite actress has on her cheat meal?
PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks handsome as he dons a cool jacket with jeans and makes a splash at the airport
PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks handsome as he dons a cool jacket with jeans and makes a splash at the airport
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan\'s chemistry during Love Aaj Kal promotions is hard to miss
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry during Love Aaj Kal promotions is hard to miss
Samantha Akkineni: Jaanu actress THESE experimental pants won our hearts, Check them out
Samantha Akkineni: Jaanu actress THESE experimental pants won our hearts, Check them out
Best Of The Week: Taimur Ali Khan\'s traditional attire, Alia Bhatt\'s lehenga to Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl
Best Of The Week: Taimur Ali Khan's traditional attire, Alia Bhatt's lehenga to Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement