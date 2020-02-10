/
/
/
Eminem performs Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020: Here are interesting facts about the Academy Award winning song
After 18 years, Eminem took to the Oscars stage and performed his award winning song, Lose Yourself. It was in 2003 when Eminem won an award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for Lose Yourself. Here are a few interesting things you need to know about the song.
Published: February 10, 2020 10:27 am
Interesting facts about Eminem's Lose Yourself
Look/If you had one shot or one opportunity/To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment/Would you capture it Or just let it slip? - Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" from his movie '8 Mile' will remain one of the best songs for various reasons. It was in 2003 when Eminem won an award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for Lose Yourself. This year, after 18 years, Eminem took to the Oscars stage and performed his award-winning song. It is one of the major highlights of the award ceremony. The crowd went berserk and his surprise performance has also taken the internet by storm. The rapper also received a standing ovation from the crowd. After taking the Oscars stage, Eminem took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get there." Have you watched his performance yet? If not, then before you watch it, here are a few interesting things you need to know about Eminem's Lose Yourself.
8 Mile
Lose Yourself was featured in Eminem's first movie, 8 Mile. For the uninitiated, 8 Mile is based on the rapper's life; how he grew up in a poor Detroit neighbourhood and followed his dream of becoming a rapper.
Eminem wrote the song during film breaks
Oh yes, you read that right! Eminem wrote and recorded Lose Yourself during film breaks for his film 8 Mile.
Recorded in one take
Much to our surprise, Eminem recorded the song in just one take.
His character in 8 Mile
As revealed by studio engineer Steven King, Eminem wrote Lose Yourself in his character B. Rabbit, who he played in 8 Mile.
First rap song to win an Oscar
Lose Yourself by Eminem is the first rap song to win an Oscar.
Produced the song with Jeff Bass
Love The Way You Lie singer produced the song with Jeff Bass.
Awards
Apart from an Oscar, Lose Yourself has also received the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video from 8 Mike, Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance.
