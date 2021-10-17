Happy Birthday Eminem: 6 PHOTOS to celebrate the rapper's iconic stage performances

1 / 6

Eminem aka the Rap God

Marshall Bruce Mathers III or better known by his stage name, Eminem, is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers of all time, and his music has been appreciated by fans worldwide. The rapper, who turned 49 today, has influenced crowds with his powerful music, lyrics and his iconic stage performances. For his fans, their 'Rap God's' songs are unmatched and can easily be ranked as the bests in the music industry. Despite the rapper being most active during the 1990s and 2000s, Eminem's songs are not unknown to the Instagrammers, TikTokers and basically every other social media user of this time and age who often put on his songs as their background music for different interesting videos. Eminem's famous songs include Venom, Love the Way You Lie, Rap God, Stan, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me, The Monster, Not Afraid, Godzilla, My Name is, Sing for the Moment, Forgot About Dre, Mockingbird, When I'm Gone, No Love, among others. The rapper has also been honoured with Grammy awards, MTV VMAs accolades, Billboard Music Awards honours, along with various People's Choice Awards accolades and American Music Awards mentions. On his 49th birthday, we take a look at some of the rapper's best stage performances:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES