Happy Birthday Emma Stone

Emma Stone has undeniable star power, particularly when it comes to her style. The elegant redhead (or blonde, depending on the occasion) continues to confound expectations with her smart outfit. Emma has walked the red carpet in a number of eye-catching costumes, and she's had a number of leading parts, including the Oscar-winning film La La Land and Zombieland. Continue reading to monitor Emma's unique style, and keep an eye out for all the times she went edgy and rough on us. There's nothing like a little surprise from Ms. Stone when it comes to celebrity dressing.

Photo Credit : Getty Images