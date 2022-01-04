6 PHOTOS of the Harry Potter cast which prove their beautiful friendship stands the test of time

1 / 6

We love the 'magical' bond between the Harry Potter cast members!

Harry Potter cast members don't need any introduction when it comes to Potterheads. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps and others have always been our best friends and enlightened our childhood with their amazing bond. Despite the eight movies concluding in 2011, the cast has kept their beautiful bond intact and has often shared some photos from meetups and reunions, especially the Slytherin hunk Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton. Felton's Instagram is a treasure trove for Harry Potter nerds who just want some interaction between their favourite actors! Felton and Watson have kept their friendship intact with Bonnie, Evanna and Emma having the same sisterly bond that they shared in the movies. The cast members who were so young when the movies were in progress didn't lose their friendship, rather has created a stronger bond with each other over time. As Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts released on January 1 on Amazon Prime, it would be a good idea to check out some of the most heartfelt photos of the cast members after the movies concluded:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES