6 PHOTOS of the Harry Potter cast which prove their beautiful friendship stands the test of time

Harry Potter cast members don't need any introduction when it comes to Potterheads. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps and others have always been our best friends and enlightened our childhood with their amazing bond. Despite the eight movies concluding in 2011, the cast has kept their beautiful bond intact and has often shared some photos from meetups and reunions, especially the Slytherin hunk Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton. Felton's Instagram is a treasure trove for Harry Potter nerds who just want some interaction between their favourite actors! Felton and Watson have kept their friendship intact with Bonnie, Evanna and Emma having the same sisterly bond that they shared in the movies. The cast members who were so young when the movies were in progress didn't lose their friendship, rather has created a stronger bond with each other over time.
As Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts released on January 1 on Amazon Prime, it would be a good idea to check out some of the most heartfelt photos of the cast members after the movies concluded:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
It's not every day that we see Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Slytherins and Hufflepuffs hanging out with each other! However, when Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch met each other, we could witness their amazing bond that goes beyond the colour of their Hogwarts houses.
Photo Credit : Tom Felton Instagram
If you're not a Potterhead and haven't loved Dramione to bits, you wouldn't understand the importance of this selfie featuring Tom Felton and Emma Watson. Emma Watson had even revealed having a crush on Felton back when they were kids, and we wonder if Felton felt the same any time during making the HP films.
This photo has some historic importance since the members of the rival families in the Harry Potter universe posed while being all smiles!
Tom Felton had shared this snap from his vacation with Emma Watson! Potterheads must know that Felton excels at playing the guitar, and this photo, he seemed to have been teaching Watson some of the chords from the instrument.
It seems like Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis posed for quite a candid yet adorable picture! This goofy snap deserves all our likes.