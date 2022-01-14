Daniel Radcliffe to Tom Felton, Harry Potter stars' BEST projects beyond the Wizarding World movies

Harry Potter stars have often charmed us with their unique performances in the eight HP movies. From Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 2, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and the other young celebs have made sure to *squish and flick* their wands in order to enthral us in the world of magic. Since they achieved humongous popularity essaying the magical characters, many fans tend to overlook the fact that these stars have also participated in several other projects which have made their careers even more happening! We can easily provide great examples, such as Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast, Rupert Grint in Servant or Daniel Radcliffe in Now You See Me 2. The actors have time and again proved that they have been providing consistent hits in their careers and only the Harry Potter movies cannot define them as actors.
It would definitely be interesting to note how the actors changed themselves to fit into several roles which didn't demand them to be anything like their Harry Potter characters. You can check the list of movies that the Harry Potter actors participated over the years below.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Harry Potter's 'The Boy Who Lived' later went ahead to star in various successful movies and has quite many films to his name. The actor has starred in Now You See Me 2, My Boy Jack, Swiss Army Man, Escape From Pretoria, What If, Kill Your Darlings and The Tailor of Panama.
Emma Watson arguably has had one of the most successful careers post Harry Potter. While the '90s kids would always know her as Hermione Granger, kids born after 2010 would remember Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. She has also starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women, Colonia, The Circle, The Bling Ring, Noah and Regression, among others.
Rupert Grint aka Ronald Weasley is more of a family man now, however, the actor didn't stop being in meaningful projects after his Harry Potter stint. Grint is now famous for his role in the Apple TV series Servant. Apart from that, he has starred in Cherry Bomb, Into the White, Wild Target and Moonwalkers among others.
After being famous for his subtle yet bold dialogues in Harry Potter including 'My father will hear about this,' and 'Potter!!!!', Felton aka Draco Malfoy has been famous for the Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Forgotten Battle, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, In Secret and Risen, among other projects. He has also been a part of the series The Flash where he portrayed Julian Albert.
Alfred Enoch, aka Dean Thomas, was one of Harry's dear, dear friends from Gryffindor and stayed by his side through thick and thin. After the Harry Potter movies, the actor went ahead to star in many plays including Happy New, Timon of Athens, What A Carve Up!, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Watch on the Rhine, and Romeo and Juliet, among others. However, his big break came when he essayed the role of Wes Gibbins in the thriller series How to Get Away with Murder.