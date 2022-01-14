Daniel Radcliffe to Tom Felton, Harry Potter stars' BEST projects beyond the Wizarding World movies

1 / 6

Immensely talented Harry Potter actors

Harry Potter stars have often charmed us with their unique performances in the eight HP movies. From Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 2, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and the other young celebs have made sure to *squish and flick* their wands in order to enthral us in the world of magic. Since they achieved humongous popularity essaying the magical characters, many fans tend to overlook the fact that these stars have also participated in several other projects which have made their careers even more happening! We can easily provide great examples, such as Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast, Rupert Grint in Servant or Daniel Radcliffe in Now You See Me 2. The actors have time and again proved that they have been providing consistent hits in their careers and only the Harry Potter movies cannot define them as actors. It would definitely be interesting to note how the actors changed themselves to fit into several roles which didn't demand them to be anything like their Harry Potter characters. You can check the list of movies that the Harry Potter actors participated over the years below.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES