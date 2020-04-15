Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 10 THROWBACK photos of the actress that make us miss Harry Potter

1 / 9

Emma Watson Birthday Special

Emma Watson turns a year older today. The actress who is a perfect role model rose to fame with her remarkable performance as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Let's be honest, her performance as Hermione is still etched in our minds. The actress grew up to be a talented young lady. She is an inspiration to many and if you're a fan of hers, you would definitely agree to it. Apart from the Harry Potter series, Emma has proved her versatility as an actor in films including My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and more. Her performance as Belle in the musical romantic fantasy, Beauty and the Beast deserves a special mention. She wowed us with her performance as Belle in the same. Last year, she went on to star in the coming-of-age film, Little Women. Time and again, Emma Watson has proved to us she is not just a remarkable actress but also a true feminist icon. A few years ago, she delivered a powerful performance at the UN Headquarters launching the HeForShe campaign and yet again, Watson proved she's beauty with brains. She said, "Both men and women should feel free to be sensitive. Both men and women should feel free to be strong." She is indeed a perfect role model. The actress is known to speak her mind and we love how she has always been the one to follow the crowd, but instead a person who always listens to her heart. She has come a long way but we love how she never forgets how her journey began. She once said, "I can be 100 years old but I will always be proud to say I was in Harry Potter." On the note, here are few throwback photos of the actress from the Harry Potter days.

Photo Credit : Getty Images