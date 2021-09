1 / 6

Emmy Awards 2021: All the stunners under one roof

Emmy Awards 2021 was a glamorous and star-studded event and left no stone unturned in proving that it definitely stands out as one of the most celebrated television award ceremonies in the world. As renowned actors, all geared up, appeared at the event to bag an Emmy or two, the red carpet ceremony of the show was one to watch out for! Even when the winners posed with their awards, fans couldn't help but notice how excited their favourite stars were, and it didn't seem like the different web series and shows were competing against each other! While we are speaking of the winner's list, shows including Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, and The Crown bagged the most number of awards, making it a great night for everyone involved with these shows. The cast and production team of each show seemed to be having the time of their lives while receiving the awards and cheering each other up in the process. As the glamour quotient was at its maximum, we have compiled some of the best moments from the night in the form of pictures! From the iconic Ted Lasso cast to Michaela Coel's win, here are some of the best moments from Emmy Awards 2021:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES