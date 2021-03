1 / 11

Emraan Hashmi’s lesser-known facts

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi movie industry. The actor has given critically acclaimed performances on the big screen. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s upcoming projects that include Sanjay Gupta’s crime drama Mumbai Saga. The movie is being bankrolled by T-Series and also stars John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Shooting for the movie began in August 2019 but was halted in March 2020, due to the pandemic. In June 2020, the cast of Mumbai Saga resumed shooting for the movie wrapping it up in October 2020. Even though people are aware of Emraan Hashmi’s career and life, they definitely need to know the lesser-known facts about the actor. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Emraan Hashmi. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Emraan Hashmi Instagram