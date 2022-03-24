Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-known facts about the actor

Actor Emraan Hashmi has always been in the spotlight for his roles. Apart from his terrific acting talent, he is famous as the serial kisser of Bollywood. While fans already know the on-screen Emraan Hashmi, his personal life is not known to many. His fans and followers know that all his movies have an incredible storyline and hit music. On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi's birthday, here's some trivia about his life that you might not know.
Photo Credit : Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
Emraan worked as an assistant director for Bipasha Basu starrer movie Raaz. Later, he was roped as the lead actor for the next two sequels of the movie helmed by Vikram Bhatt.
He has worked in over 20-25 commercials as a child artist. In an interview, Emraan shared that when he was a kid, he had worked in around 20 to 25 commercials and later he stopped doing those when he reached 7th or 8th grade.
It is a record that all the songs of his movies have always been great hits and made about half the money as the movie did in terms of profit.
The actor himself confessed that he is easily bored at socialising and parties. He likes peaceful family dinners over the happening Bollywood parties.
It is not known to many that Emraan Hashmi is obsessed with his work. He wants to be perfect in any role he plays and puts efforts to make sure he achieves excellence. He is also an incredibly professional individual and never cancels shoots.