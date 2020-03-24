Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: The actor is a doting father to his son Ayaan and here's PROOF

1 / 7

Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special

Emraan Hashmi turns a year older today. Before making his debut as an actor, Emraan worked as an assistant director for the film Raaz. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Footpath. He shared screen space with Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu in the same. His performance as a gangster was praised by the critics. The actor has earned a name for himself by doing films like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Dirty Picture, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai, Baadshaho and more. On the personal side, Hashmi is happily married to Parveen Shahani. Before getting hitched, Emraan and Parveen dated for many years. The couple has a son named Ayaan Hashmi. For the uninitiated, on January 15, 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer. In 2016, Hashmi launched an autobiographical book called 'Kiss of Life', about his son's battle with cancer. Emraan who is an active celebrity shares pictures and videos with his adorable son on Instagram. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, we bring to you some of his most adorable moments with his son Ayaan. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram