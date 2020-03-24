Coronavirus updates
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: The actor is a doting father to his son Ayaan and here's PROOF

Emraan Hashmi turns a year older today. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, we bring to you some of his most adorable moments with his son Ayaan. Check out!
3982 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special

    Emraan Hashmi turns a year older today. Before making his debut as an actor, Emraan worked as an assistant director for the film Raaz. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Footpath. He shared screen space with Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu in the same. His performance as a gangster was praised by the critics. The actor has earned a name for himself by doing films like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Dirty Picture, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai, Baadshaho and more. On the personal side, Hashmi is happily married to Parveen Shahani. Before getting hitched, Emraan and Parveen dated for many years. The couple has a son named Ayaan Hashmi. For the uninitiated, on January 15, 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer. In 2016, Hashmi launched an autobiographical book called 'Kiss of Life', about his son's battle with cancer. Emraan who is an active celebrity shares pictures and videos with his adorable son on Instagram. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, we bring to you some of his most adorable moments with his son Ayaan. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    How cute does he look in this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Daddy's boy

    Ayaan is his daddy's little boy and here's proof!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Dubbing diaries

    Do you think Ayaan will grow up and follow the footsteps of his daddy?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Father's day post

    On Father's Day, Emraan shared this snap and captioned it as, "Dad you're the coolest. All the times you said 'yes' when mom said 'no'. Happy fathers day to all!!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The caption says it all

    "When the lettuce gets in the way of that scrumptious meal!" captioned Hashmi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Family goals

    How adorable is this family pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

