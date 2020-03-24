/
/
/
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: The actor is a doting father to his son Ayaan and here's PROOF
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: The actor is a doting father to his son Ayaan and here's PROOF
Emraan Hashmi turns a year older today. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, we bring to you some of his most adorable moments with his son Ayaan. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3982 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 24, 2020 09:29 am
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment