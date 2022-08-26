PHOTOS: 7 times ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon displayed his charming and princely visuals

1 / 7

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

Sunghoon is a South Korean singer, presenter and former figure skater. He competed as a figure skater from 2010 to 2020, retiring from the sport and debuting as a member of the South Korean boy band ENHYPEN in November 2020. Sunghoon is the 2016, 2017 junior silver medalist and the 2015 novice gold medalist of Asian Figure Skating Trophy, and the 2015 novice gold medalist of Lombardia Trophy. He also won silver medals at the 2013 novice competition and the 2014 junior competition of South Korean Figure Skating Championships. Sunghoon won two international advanced novice competitions, Asian Figure Skating Trophy and Lombardia Trophy, during the 2015-16 figure skating season. Sunghoon made his international junior debut during the 2016-17 figure skating season when he became age-eligible. He earned a silver medal at Asian Figure Skating Trophy, and participated in ISU Junior Grand Prix in Estonia as a representative of South Korea. The next year, he won another silver medal at Asian Figure Skating Trophy, and participated in ISU Junior Grand Prix in Poland. During the 2018-19 figure skating season, Sunghoon became age-eligible for senior competitions. He participated in two ISU Challenger Series events, Asian Figure Skating Trophy and Alpen Trophy. In 2018, Sunghoon became a trainee at BIGHIT MUSIC after being scouted while figure skating. On June 1, 2020, he was announced as a participant in the survival show ‘I-Land’, a competition survival show produced by Mnet and Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation. As one of seven successful finalists, he placed sixth and was selected to join the newly formed South Korean idol group ENHYPEN. Sunghoon made his official debut. In 2022, Sunghoon made a special appearance in Playlist's web series ‘Mimicus’ as himself.

