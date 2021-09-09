PHOTOS: 8 gorgeous pictures of ENHYPEN you must check out to miss them a little less

    ENHYPEN members pose for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Victorian Princes!

    ENGENEs, don't we just miss ENHYPEN? For those unversed, ENHYPEN members Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Jungwon, Heesung and Ni-Ki tested positive for Covid-19. In a fresh update, Jake has fully recovered and shared a sweet with concerned ENGENEs that he is virus free and the other members are on a road to recovery, ENGENEs can't help but be worried for the rising stars. ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group formed through the 2020 survival show 'I-Land'. The group is composed of seven members, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. Enhypen debuted on November 30, 2020, with the EP 'Border: Day One'. The talented septet is all set to make a comeback in September and while we wait for them to greet us post Covid-19 recovery, here are 8 pictures of the beautiful and talented members to miss them a little less.

    ENHYPEN Jungwon poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Kingly Jungwon!

    ENHYPEN Jungwon poses like a "King" for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Heeseung poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    White Knight Heeseung!

    ENHYPEN Heeseung looks like a "White Knight" as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Jay poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Jay's Way!

    ENHYPEN Jay looks handsome as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Jake poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Mirror mirror on the wall, who is most handsome of all!

    ENHYPEN Jake stares at his own reflection as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Sunghoon poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Stunning Sunghoon!

    ENHYPEN Sunghoon looks stunning as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Sunoo poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Scintillating Sunoo!

    ENHYPEN Sunoo looks scintillating as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

    ENHYPEN Ni-Ki poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL (Pic credit - BE FIT Lab)

    Nifty Ni-Ki!

    ENHYPEN Ni-Ki shows off his handsome side profile as he poses for the concept photo of BORDER: CARNIVAL.

