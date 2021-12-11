PHOTOS: The biggest stars descend from Hallyu heavens to grace 2021 MAMA red carpet feat. aespa, NCT & TXT

It is finally here! One of the biggest and most grandiose nights of the South Korean entertainment industry '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2021 MAMA) is finally here! The event is organised by CJ ENM and is telecasted through Mnet's YouTube channel. The ceremony is held at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. The theme for the ceremony is 'Make Some Noise' and is the 23rd in the show's history. Singer-songwriter, record producer and television presenter Lee Hyori will be the first female host for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be gracing the event as a special guest. Besides that, the 8 crews of Street Woman Fighter will be performing alongside Lee Hyori. Fans can expect a pre-recorded performance by Wanna One where they will perform a rendition of their song 'Beautiful'. The biggest Gen 4 artists - aespa, ITZY, Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN and ATEEZ graced the event for an opening stage.
Girls Generation's Sooyoung and Tiffany strike two different poses at the 2021 MAMA. Sooyoung looks hot in a flaming red outfit and Tiffany looks sexy in a sheer black outfit.
NCT Dream members look handsome posing at the 2021 MAMA.
Stray Kids members look chic posing at 2021 MAMA.
Actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah make a wonderful pair at the 2021 MAMA.
Hostess Lee Hyori looks stunning in a blue gown as she strikes a pose at 2021 MAMA.
ATEEZ members look cool as they are spotted at 2021 MAMA.
TXT members look dapper as they pose at 2021 MAMA.
Kim Young Dae and Kim Hye Yoon make an 'extraordinary' pair as they strike a pose at 2021 MAMA.
ITZY members look beautiful as they strike a pose at 2021 MAMA.
aespa members look gorgeous as they strike a pose at 2021 MAMA.
ENHYPEN members look smart as they strike a pose at 2021 MAMA.