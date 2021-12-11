PHOTOS: The biggest stars descend from Hallyu heavens to grace 2021 MAMA red carpet feat. aespa, NCT & TXT

1 / 12

NCT 127!

It is finally here! One of the biggest and most grandiose nights of the South Korean entertainment industry '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2021 MAMA) is finally here! The event is organised by CJ ENM and is telecasted through Mnet's YouTube channel. The ceremony is held at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. The theme for the ceremony is 'Make Some Noise' and is the 23rd in the show's history. Singer-songwriter, record producer and television presenter Lee Hyori will be the first female host for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be gracing the event as a special guest. Besides that, the 8 crews of Street Woman Fighter will be performing alongside Lee Hyori. Fans can expect a pre-recorded performance by Wanna One where they will perform a rendition of their song 'Beautiful'. The biggest Gen 4 artists - aespa, ITZY, Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN and ATEEZ graced the event for an opening stage.

Photo Credit : News1