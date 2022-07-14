PHOTOS: Introduction to ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo & Ni-Ki

1 / 8

ENHYPEN

Formed by BELIFT LAB, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-LAND’, ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020. Introduced during the live broadcast of the show’s finale, the name ENHYPEN is derived from the hyphen symbol, and represents ‘Connection, Discovery, & Growth’. Comprising seven members, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki, ENHYPEN first greeted listeners with their extended play, ‘BORDER : DAY ONE’, along with a striking music video for its lead single, ‘Given-Taken’. In May 2021, ENHYPEN went on to record their very first music show win, with ‘Drunk-Dazed’. Recently, ENHYPEN returned with their third extended play, ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, in July 2022, which became the group’s second ‘million seller’ album. In September, ENHYPEN will be embarking on their very first world tour, beginning in Seoul. Today, we’re taking a look at all seven of the immensely talented members of ENHYPEN through this special gallery!

Photo Credit : BELIFT LAB