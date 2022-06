1 / 6

ENHYPEN's Sunoo

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo turns 19 today! Born as Kim Seon Woo on June 24, 2003, the young star participated in BELIFT LAB’s boy group survival reality show ‘I-LAND’ in 2020. From among a total of 23 trainees, only 7 debuted as the group ENHYPEN, out of whom Sunoo was selected as the ‘producer’s choice’, becoming the final member to join the final line-up. During his time on the show, Sunoo received much love from fans for his warm and loving personality, leading to him being affectionately referred to as “sunshine”. Sunoo officially debuted as part of ENHYPEN in November 2020, with the group’s extended play ‘BORDER: DAY ONE’, and a music video for its lead single ‘Given-Taken’. Within two weeks of their debut, ENHYPEN won the ‘Next Leader’ award at the 2020 The Fact Music Awards. At present, Sunoo is gearing up for ENHYPEN’s comeback with their third mini album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’. In the meantime, we’ve put together a special gallery to wish ENHYPEN’s Sunoo on his birthday today!

Photo Credit : News1