Home
/
Photos
/
Erica Fernandes
/
4 Times Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease. Check THESE photos

4 Times Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease. Check THESE photos

From slaying the party outfits to casual looks, the television actress especially aces the fashion game with her adorable saree looks. We bring you some of her saree outfits, which are indeed a treat for our eyes.
3258 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease

    Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease

    Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry right now. The actress has been winning our hearts for a long time, with her gorgeous looks and acting. The South Indian actress made her debut in Hindi television with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress is currently seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ alongside Parth Samthaan and plays the role of Shweta Tiwari who was portrayed as Prerna in the earlier version of the show. Erica has been doing justice to the character of Prerna Sharma since then with her on-screen Bengali lady version. The beautiful celebrity has been treating the fans with her pictures on social media. Be it traditional or western, the star lady has got amazing features to flaunt, and looks extremely gorgeous in her saree outfit. From slaying the party outfits to casual looks, the television actress especially aces the fashion game with her adorable saree looks. She has succeeded in making everyone notice her style, and has been ruling everyone's heart with her choices. We bring you some of her saree outfits, which are indeed a treat for our eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Slaying in Red

    Slaying in Red

    The star lady looks beautiful with a red bindi, as that completes her look with a check-patterned blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Aesthetics on point

    Aesthetics on point

    The beautiful actress knows her angles well, as she poses in front of an aesthetic wall, flaunting a floral print saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Bong Beauty

    Bong Beauty

    Her Bengali bridal look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    The perfect party get up

    The perfect party get up

    The beautiful lady looks sizzling styling a burgundy saree, with a shimmery blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, check out the mother daughter duos of Bollywood
From Vijay Deverakonda to Naga Chaitanya, check out THESE unseen photos of the South actors with their mothers
From Vijay Deverakonda to Naga Chaitanya, check out THESE unseen photos of the South actors with their mothers
Kit Harington Birthday Special: Top 5 movies of the GoT star that should be on your watchlist
Kit Harington Birthday Special: Top 5 movies of the GoT star that should be on your watchlist
Shivangi Joshi to Jennifer Winget, THESE photos of TV actresses with their moms are hard to miss
Shivangi Joshi to Jennifer Winget, THESE photos of TV actresses with their moms are hard to miss
Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, check out THESE photos of South Indian actresses with their moms
Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, check out THESE photos of South Indian actresses with their moms
Sharmila Tagore makes interesting revelations about grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi
Sharmila Tagore makes interesting revelations about grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement