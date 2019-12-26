4 Times Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease. Check THESE photos

1 / 5

Erica Fernandes nailed the saree look with ease

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry right now. The actress has been winning our hearts for a long time, with her gorgeous looks and acting. The South Indian actress made her debut in Hindi television with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress is currently seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ alongside Parth Samthaan and plays the role of Shweta Tiwari who was portrayed as Prerna in the earlier version of the show. Erica has been doing justice to the character of Prerna Sharma since then with her on-screen Bengali lady version. The beautiful celebrity has been treating the fans with her pictures on social media. Be it traditional or western, the star lady has got amazing features to flaunt, and looks extremely gorgeous in her saree outfit. From slaying the party outfits to casual looks, the television actress especially aces the fashion game with her adorable saree looks. She has succeeded in making everyone notice her style, and has been ruling everyone's heart with her choices. We bring you some of her saree outfits, which are indeed a treat for our eyes.

Photo Credit : Instagram