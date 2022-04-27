5 Times Erica Fernandes made a statement in splendid lehengas

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The beautiful actress made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh won the hearts of the audience. She later wowed everyone with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was paired opposite Parth Samthaan in the same. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Apart from her brilliant performances, Erica has always made buzz because of her sense of style. Erica is one of the most fashionable stars. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Erica's style is always on point. She looks good in a western outfit as much as she does in a traditional one. The actress has proved the same multiple times. If you've noticed, as much as Erica looks stunning in a variety of traditional and modern wear. Here are few looks of the actress in lehangas.
Photo Credit : Erica Fernandes instagram
In the picture, the actress looks stunning in the off shoulder lehenga with intricate embroidery all over the skirt. She paired it with statement studded earrings.
In the picture, she had worn a gorgeous pink lehenga with multi-color embroidery work all over the blouse and the skirt. The blouse has a puffy sleeve design and beads work. She paired it with pink choker necklace.
In the picture, Erica is offering summer traditional fashion idea with a floral print flared lehenga. She had worn a pink sleeveless blouse and accessorised the look with floral earrings.
In the picture, the actress looks stylish in a green lehenga with a designer sleeveless blouse and tassel work on the skirt. It had golden foil print all over it for a glossy look. She paired the look with huge earrings and green bangles.
The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the red lehenga. It had a high neck full sleeves embellished lehenga which has been paired with a statement traditional choker and beautiful earrings. Her hair is in a tight bun and she accessorized it with flowers.
