5 Times Erica Fernandes made a statement in splendid lehengas

Erica Fernandes 5 lehenga looks

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The beautiful actress made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh won the hearts of the audience. She later wowed everyone with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was paired opposite Parth Samthaan in the same. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Apart from her brilliant performances, Erica has always made buzz because of her sense of style. Erica is one of the most fashionable stars. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Erica's style is always on point. She looks good in a western outfit as much as she does in a traditional one. The actress has proved the same multiple times. If you've noticed, as much as Erica looks stunning in a variety of traditional and modern wear. Here are few looks of the actress in lehangas.

Photo Credit : Erica Fernandes instagram