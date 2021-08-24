Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh: PHOTOS of the actors prove they share a good bond off screen

    Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most adored on-screen couples in the Hindi television industry. They first appeared together in Sony TV’s daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that premiered in February 2016 and it became one of the most high-rated series on television. As the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi went on-air, fans loved not only the on-screen, but even the off-screen appearances of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. They share a good relationship with each other and were even rumoured to be dating, but they cleared the air in the media by revealing that they are only good friends. Here are pictures of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh that prove that they share a good off-screen chemistry. Read ahead to know more.

    Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh get clicked twinned in similar glasses as they pose for the camera after their shoot.

    Erica and Shaheer have always supported one another and appreciated the work they do in the industry.

    Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 lead characters click a selfie as they visit a mall.

    Erica and Shaheer pose together by making a moustache of her hair.

    Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh get clicked on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi after shooting their scene.

