Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh: PHOTOS of the onscreen couple from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's pictures

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are popular names in the Hindi television industry. The two are amongst the most loved on-screen couples and fans have often said that it is a delight to watch them together. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh appeared together in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that premiered in February 2016 and became one of the highest rated series. Along with these two actors, Supriya Pilgaonkar played Shaheer Sheikh’s mother in the romantic drama daily soap. It revolves around the lives of two lovers, Sonakshi and Dev, and how they overcome every issue to be together. The series went off-air in November 2017 and fans are since then awaiting another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Recently, it has been announced that the makers of the show are coming up with a fresh season that will have a different storyline while continuing the characters from before. Here are the pictures of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh that will make fans look forward to the upcoming season of Kuch Rag Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi titled as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram