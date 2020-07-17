/
Erica Fernandes to Jennifer Winget: When TV stars proved they are super relatable with these GOOFY photos
Actors may be perceived with a serious image that inspires everyone, however, they all have a goofy crazy side to them that proves they are like all of us. Check out your favourite TV actors' most adorable goofy pics that will surely make your day.
From being versatile and talented actors to leaving everyone stunned by their beauty and charm, our favourite TV celebs are very popular amongst the audience for their on-screen persona. However, most of them are also really fun and often unleash their inner quirky sides at parties, behind the scenes and other occasions. Having said that, the actors reveal super cool behind the scenes facts, secrets and unknown facts about each other through interviews and social media that are unmissable for an entertainment bug. As a few of the celebs are popular for their quirky sides and fun personality, others are no less than that. From photobombing each other's pictures to teasing them and being super energetic at games, it is always a treat to witness the fun off-screen persona of these B Town celebs. Speaking of which, TV actresses are known to have a certain aura and image in the heads of people that see them as their idols. These celebs, of course, inspire a lot of people in different ways that make him so special. However, at times, their goofy and crazy sides go unnoticed which they often take to social media and share with their fans. Speaking of goofy and relatable stars goes incomplete if one doesn't mention Erica Fernandes. Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica is one of the most happy-go-lucky and chirpy stars out of all and often leaves her fans in awe. On that note, take a look at TV actors' goofy snaps that will make you adore them.
Hina Khan
This no-makeup goofy pic is a rare but delightful sight!
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget unleashed her inner child as she struck an amusing pose with her nephew.
Nia Sharma
Nia is one happy kid like all of us during her holidays.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
You can trust 'Divek' to give the best content with their social media PDA. Both are equally crazy and this snap is proof of the same.
Mouni Roy
She gave a very cute caption to this post and wrote, "The blinding beauty that I am."
Surbhi Jyoti
Her mood in this pic is so relatable!
Surbhi Chandna
When the actress got goofy with her co-star Namit Khanna and the fans fell in love with their chemistry.
Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami
They never fail in giving some major BFF goals with their super adorable goofy snaps.
