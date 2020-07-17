Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Erica Fernandes
/
Erica Fernandes to Jennifer Winget: When TV stars proved they are super relatable with these GOOFY photos

Erica Fernandes to Jennifer Winget: When TV stars proved they are super relatable with these GOOFY photos

Actors may be perceived with a serious image that inspires everyone, however, they all have a goofy crazy side to them that proves they are like all of us. Check out your favourite TV actors' most adorable goofy pics that will surely make your day.
2534 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out TV stars' GOOFY pics

    Check out TV stars' GOOFY pics

    From being versatile and talented actors to leaving everyone stunned by their beauty and charm, our favourite TV celebs are very popular amongst the audience for their on-screen persona. However, most of them are also really fun and often unleash their inner quirky sides at parties, behind the scenes and other occasions. Having said that, the actors reveal super cool behind the scenes facts, secrets and unknown facts about each other through interviews and social media that are unmissable for an entertainment bug. As a few of the celebs are popular for their quirky sides and fun personality, others are no less than that. From photobombing each other's pictures to teasing them and being super energetic at games, it is always a treat to witness the fun off-screen persona of these B Town celebs. Speaking of which, TV actresses are known to have a certain aura and image in the heads of people that see them as their idols. These celebs, of course, inspire a lot of people in different ways that make him so special. However, at times, their goofy and crazy sides go unnoticed which they often take to social media and share with their fans. Speaking of goofy and relatable stars goes incomplete if one doesn't mention Erica Fernandes. Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica is one of the most happy-go-lucky and chirpy stars out of all and often leaves her fans in awe. On that note, take a look at TV actors' goofy snaps that will make you adore them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    This no-makeup goofy pic is a rare but delightful sight!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget unleashed her inner child as she struck an amusing pose with her nephew.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma

    Nia is one happy kid like all of us during her holidays.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    You can trust 'Divek' to give the best content with their social media PDA. Both are equally crazy and this snap is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    She gave a very cute caption to this post and wrote, "The blinding beauty that I am."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Surbhi Jyoti

    Surbhi Jyoti

    Her mood in this pic is so relatable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    When the actress got goofy with her co-star Namit Khanna and the fans fell in love with their chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami

    Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami

    They never fail in giving some major BFF goals with their super adorable goofy snaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement