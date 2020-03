Erica Fernandes: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is a beach lover and THESE scintillating photos are proof

1 / 7

Erica Fernandes' gorgeous beach pictures

Erica Fernandes is an absolutely endearing and versatile actress of the TV industry. Her major rise to fame was her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the Shaheer Sheikh co-starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also gaining major popularity and love amongst the audience for her performance in the ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica has also acted in a few films down south including Ninnindale, Virattu and Galipatam. She is also pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some really captivating as well as endearing moments. From her moments with family, to vacations and sans makeup looks, she never fails to stun us with her pictures. On that note, check out some of her most scintillating beach photos which are hard to miss.

