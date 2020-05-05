Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Erica Fernandes
/
Erica Fernandes: The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's fabulous pictures from her home are worth your attention

Erica Fernandes: The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's fabulous pictures from her home are worth your attention

We love Erica Fernandes on the small screen due to her stunning performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Today, Check out these pictures of the stunning TV actress Erica Fernandes indoors.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out Erica Fernandes' these photos inside her home

    Check out Erica Fernandes' these photos inside her home

    The viewers love Kasautii Zindagii Kay are fans of the show for the interesting storyline and for the amazing cast of the show. TV star Erica Fernandes who portrays the role of Prerna in the reboot of the famous TV serial is a household name now thanks to the popular show. The viewers not only love the charm that she carries on-screen but also her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on screen. Prior to this, the actress was seen as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in her last TV serial and made an impressive performance in the same too. As an avid social media user the actress never fails to surprise us with her notes of positivity on her Instagram grid and today we have these stunning pictures the actress shared of herself inside her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Reconnecting with hobbies

    Reconnecting with hobbies

    The actress shared this picture and also quoted how some things keep her calm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Throwback to celebration days

    Throwback to celebration days

    The diva poses against the backdrop of her Christmas decor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Sun grazing with the best

    Sun grazing with the best

    The actress with her pet dog staring at the sunlight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Post home workout mirror selfie

    Post home workout mirror selfie

    Looking flawless and fit as ever in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Rocking it in red

    Rocking it in red

    The diva looks stunning in this red attire.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Some of the best hugs

    Some of the best hugs

    Erica with her pet dog cherishing a beautiful moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Looking dreamy as ever

    Looking dreamy as ever

    The actress in a glowy natural look in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Enjoying the greenery

    Enjoying the greenery

    The actress enjoys a laid back afternoon with her lush garden.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Mira Rajput: Have you seen THESE childhood photos of Shahid Kapoor\'s wife? Check them out
Mira Rajput: Have you seen THESE childhood photos of Shahid Kapoor's wife? Check them out
Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor
Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor
Himanshi Khurana looks resplendent in her desi avatar in a lehenga; See Photos
Himanshi Khurana looks resplendent in her desi avatar in a lehenga; See Photos
Malaika Arora flaunts her perfectly toned body and looks stunning in thigh high slit outfits; See Photos
Malaika Arora flaunts her perfectly toned body and looks stunning in thigh high slit outfits; See Photos
Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars\' childhood photos
Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, check out your favourite TV stars' childhood photos
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement