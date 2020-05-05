Erica Fernandes: The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's fabulous pictures from her home are worth your attention

1 / 9

Check out Erica Fernandes' these photos inside her home

The viewers love Kasautii Zindagii Kay are fans of the show for the interesting storyline and for the amazing cast of the show. TV star Erica Fernandes who portrays the role of Prerna in the reboot of the famous TV serial is a household name now thanks to the popular show. The viewers not only love the charm that she carries on-screen but also her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on screen. Prior to this, the actress was seen as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in her last TV serial and made an impressive performance in the same too. As an avid social media user the actress never fails to surprise us with her notes of positivity on her Instagram grid and today we have these stunning pictures the actress shared of herself inside her home.

Photo Credit : Instagram