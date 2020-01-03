Home
/
Photos
/
Erica Fernandes
/
Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos

Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos

Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would definitely become a fashion or interior designer. Check out some of her best party looks.
3982 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Erica Fernandes looks stunning in these party outfits

    Erica Fernandes looks stunning in these party outfits

    Erica Jennifer Fernandes popularly known as ‘Prerna’ in her ongoing serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is one of the most celebrated artists in the TV industry. Not many know,that gorgeous lady, who started as a model, first rose to fame when she made it to the top 10 of Miss India 2012 beauty pageant. Erica Fernandes has also been a part of the South Film Industry in the past and then stepped into the TV industry with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ as her debut show sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress who is currently seen sharing screen space with Parth Samthaan has been doing justice to the character with her on-screen Bengali look. Apart from her acting skills, Erica has been winning hearts for a long time with her gorgeous looks. Fernandes also aces the fashion game right with her party outfits as well as with her casual looks. Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would definitely become a fashion or interior designer. Check out some of her best party looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Glittering at peaks

    Glittering at peaks

    Erica looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sequin outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Mix and Match

    Mix and Match

    The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star got some great mix and match skills as she nails this party look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    The Princess look

    The Princess look

    Fernandes looks like a princess from a fairytale with her killer smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Slaying in black

    Slaying in black

    A simple black outfit can also do wonders if one carries it well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Cocktail party ready

    Cocktail party ready

    Not many know, but a plain saree with a shimmery blouse can make any lady nail the cocktail party look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Instagram

    Boss Lady

    Erica’s black outfit indeed looks great.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Casual Getaway

    Casual Getaway

    The TV star looks adorable in a purple dress suitable for brunch.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Glamorous in blue

    Glamorous in blue

    The actress looks beautiful in a blue short dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul\'s adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out
PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out
6 Times Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have nailed their airport look; Check THESE photos
6 Times Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have nailed their airport look; Check THESE photos
Nia Sharma\'s perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy; Check it out
Nia Sharma's perfectly toned body in THESE bikini photos will make you go green with envy; Check it out
K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo\'s THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out
K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo's THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: THESE nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: THESE nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor\'s adorable moments get captured in THESE photos; Check it out
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's adorable moments get captured in THESE photos; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement