Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos
Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would definitely become a fashion or interior designer. Check out some of her best party looks.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
Published: January 3, 2020 11:16 am
1 / 9
Erica Fernandes looks stunning in these party outfits
Erica Jennifer Fernandes popularly known as ‘Prerna’ in her ongoing serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is one of the most celebrated artists in the TV industry. Not many know,that gorgeous lady, who started as a model, first rose to fame when she made it to the top 10 of Miss India 2012 beauty pageant. Erica Fernandes has also been a part of the South Film Industry in the past and then stepped into the TV industry with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ as her debut show sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress who is currently seen sharing screen space with Parth Samthaan has been doing justice to the character with her on-screen Bengali look. Apart from her acting skills, Erica has been winning hearts for a long time with her gorgeous looks. Fernandes also aces the fashion game right with her party outfits as well as with her casual looks. Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would definitely become a fashion or interior designer. Check out some of her best party looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Glittering at peaks
Erica looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sequin outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Mix and Match
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star got some great mix and match skills as she nails this party look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
The Princess look
Fernandes looks like a princess from a fairytale with her killer smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
Slaying in black
A simple black outfit can also do wonders if one carries it well.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Cocktail party ready
Not many know, but a plain saree with a shimmery blouse can make any lady nail the cocktail party look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Boss Lady
Erica’s black outfit indeed looks great.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Casual Getaway
The TV star looks adorable in a purple dress suitable for brunch.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Glamorous in blue
The actress looks beautiful in a blue short dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
