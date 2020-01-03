Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos

1 / 9

Erica Fernandes looks stunning in these party outfits

Erica Jennifer Fernandes popularly known as ‘Prerna’ in her ongoing serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is one of the most celebrated artists in the TV industry. Not many know,that gorgeous lady, who started as a model, first rose to fame when she made it to the top 10 of Miss India 2012 beauty pageant. Erica Fernandes has also been a part of the South Film Industry in the past and then stepped into the TV industry with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ as her debut show sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress who is currently seen sharing screen space with Parth Samthaan has been doing justice to the character with her on-screen Bengali look. Apart from her acting skills, Erica has been winning hearts for a long time with her gorgeous looks. Fernandes also aces the fashion game right with her party outfits as well as with her casual looks. Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would definitely become a fashion or interior designer. Check out some of her best party looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram