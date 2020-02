1 / 4

Erica Fernandes and her linkup rumours

Erica Fernandes is an unbeatable star of Television from starting her career in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has always managed to keep the TRPs high and made fans fall in love with her characters on television. The actress loves to interact with her fans on her social media and she keeps updating the same time to time to keep her fans updated about her daily activities. The actress' gorgeous looks, effortless acting and sweet nature is a winner when it comes to viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress who shares a close bond with most of her costars has also made headlines when people started questioning her bond with the same costars. The actress has opened up about her bond with her costar Parth Samthaan stating"It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But, I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship. Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn’t mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city" Today have a look at these linkup rumours of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram