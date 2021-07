1 / 6

Erica Fernandes channelises her inner fun-side

Erica Fernandes is a popular name in the television industry. She started her career as a model after which she made her debut in 2012 with a South Indian movie. Having been in the regional movie industry for a couple of years, Erica Fernandes successfully created a huge fan base amongst the South Indian audiences. In 2016, Erica Fernandes featured in the daily soap, Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of two lovers, Sonakshi and Dev, and how they overcome every issue to be together. The series became one of the most successful daily soaps, making Erica Fernandes a household name. Now, fans are waiting for the premier of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3. It was announced that the makers of the show are coming up with a fresh season that will have a different storyline while continuing with the same characters. Apart from being constantly busy doing great work in the television industry, Erica Fernandes is active on the social media where she channels her fun-side. Here are pictures of Erica Fernandes that prove she has a happy-go-lucky personality. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Erica Fernandes Instagram