Erica Fernandes' quirky expressions

Erica Fernandes is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. The actress currently stars as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her chemistry with co-star Parth Samthaan is loved by the masses. Erica has been very active on social media during the lockdown. Recently, Erica revealed some interesting details about her personal life during a live chat. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star mentioned that she has been dating since the past three years. Yes, you read it right! She further mentioned that he is not from the industry. Talking about her bond with her beau, she revealed that they are quite good friends, and can talk to each other about everything. She also added by saying, "I think all relationships go through ups and downs. However, there should be an understanding between the partners. If one person is angry, the other should let the partner cool down, and discuss the matter politely later. We have this understanding and compatibility between us. That's how we held it together." The actress also added that her boyfriend likes watching her work, but he doesn't like watching her romance any other guy on TV. At the beginning of this year, Erica had shared a mysterious photo of two rings. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star confirmed that she has found love but didn't reveal the name of her partner. She also mentioned that she hasn't got engaged. The revelation took the internet by storm. Recently, we came across a few goofy photos of the actress that are too cute to handle. Without further ado, check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram