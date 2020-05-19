Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's selfies deserve all your attention

1 / 10

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's AMAZING selfies are unmissable

Erica Fernandes is an endearing and versatile actress of the TV industry. Her major rise to fame was her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in the Shaheer Sheikh co-starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also gaining major popularity and love amongst the audience for her performance in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica and Parth have been one of the most popular and loved couples amongst the audience who rooted for their chemistry. Ever since the duo was paired as Prerna and Anurag respectively for the show, there have been reports about their blooming love affair. However, the two have dismissed the reports time and again. Dismissing these rumours Parth said in an interview, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it." The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress rubbished the reports of dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth and asserted, “See, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.” Speaking of that, check out their amazing selfies which are unmissable.

Photo Credit : Instagram