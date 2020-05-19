Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Erica Fernandes
/
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's selfies deserve all your attention

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's selfies deserve all your attention

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have been one of the most popular on-screen couples and share a great rapport! Here are the duos best selfies which are a treat for every Kasautii Zindagii Kay fan!
8616 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's AMAZING selfies are unmissable

    Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's AMAZING selfies are unmissable

    Erica Fernandes is an endearing and versatile actress of the TV industry. Her major rise to fame was her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in the Shaheer Sheikh co-starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also gaining major popularity and love amongst the audience for her performance in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica and Parth have been one of the most popular and loved couples amongst the audience who rooted for their chemistry. Ever since the duo was paired as Prerna and Anurag respectively for the show, there have been reports about their blooming love affair. However, the two have dismissed the reports time and again. Dismissing these rumours Parth said in an interview, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. Recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it." The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress rubbished the reports of dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth and asserted, “See, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.” Speaking of that, check out their amazing selfies which are unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Happy click

    Happy click

    Erica shared a selfie with Parth Samthaan and captioned the selfie as, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The two are way too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Erica and Parth are very close to their co-star Pooja Banerjee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Isn't this truly a perfect picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    A perfect selfie with Ekta Kapoor

    A perfect selfie with Ekta Kapoor

    Ekta took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with Prerna aka Erica and Parth aka Anurag. Talking about the photo, she stated, "At MA ‘s feet! May we glow n grow in the DEVI’s aura! @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus @shivangisinghchauhaan @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan JOI MAAAAA KAALI"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Such a beautiful snap!

    Such a beautiful snap!

    We cannot get enough of the beauty in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Festive vibes

    Festive vibes

    When Parth and Erica posed together for a selfie on Diwali!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Behind the scenes

    Behind the scenes

    The one where Parth and Erica clicked a selfie amidst the icy mountains!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Caption this pic?

    Caption this pic?

    Are you also excited to see them together on-screen again?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
Sara Ali Khan: THROWBACK photos shared by Coolie No 1 star in lockdown that show her ultimate love for drama
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel\'s most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
FRIENDS: Ross and Rachel's most ICONIC moments that leave every fan beaming
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown
Alia Bhatt, Miley Cyrus, Vicky Kaushal to Joe Jonas: THESE stars got a new haircut amidst lockdown
All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS
All the times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to rock a black and white combination; See PHOTOS
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar\'s daughter Sitara\'s throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback pics as a toddler are beyond adorable; Check out
Deepika Padukone\'s chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone's chic collection of oversized outfits are all about comfort and style; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement