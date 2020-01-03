Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast’s behind the scenes fun moments revealed in THESE photos

When it comes to a serial like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, the off-screen chemistry shared by these actors is appreciated and loved. Today, we bring to you some of the best memories which were captured on the sets of this ongoing show.
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead role is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It is the reboot of the series of the same name which aired from 2001 to 2008 and successfully went on to cross 1000 episodes. Exactly after 10 years, Ekta Kapoor went on to produce the show again with remarkable actors from the industry. Since then, the family drama has been ruling our hearts and has been the talk of every household. Right from Prerna’s love for Anurag, to his mom’s possessiveness towards him amidst the rivals and clashes, the ongoing serial is a must-watch. The reboot of the show started airing in 2018, and so far has been getting positive reviews from the public. Apart from Erica and Parth, Aamna Sharif has also been doing justice to the character of ‘Komolika’ who is the main villain of the story. Hina Khan earlier played the same character, but then had to leave the show. Well, for the dramatic scenes that are played on screen, a lot of behind the scene moments are captured which are always fun and look more appealing. And when it comes to a serial like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, the off-screen chemistry shared by these actors is appreciated and loved. Today, we bring to you some of the best memories which were captured on the sets of this ongoing show.

    Wedding scene

    Wedding scene

    Erica and Parth all set to do a runaway wedding on-screen.

    Mr Basu and Mr Bajaj

    Mr Basu and Mr Bajaj

    There’s too much of goofiness in this picture.

    One with the main casts 

    One with the main casts 

    Hina Khan, who played Komolika for a while in the show, actually seems to be a part of this happy family.

    Saas, Bahu Aur Beti

    Saas, Bahu Aur Beti

    We adore their bonding.

    Adorable click indeed 

    Adorable click indeed 

    We are absolutely in love with this frame.

    Forever growing bond 

    Forever growing bond 

    Again a beautiful picture clicked on the set.

    We love Prerna and Anurag 

    We love Prerna and Anurag 

    Erica and Parth indeed share a great friendship.

    Loving picture indeed 

    Loving picture indeed 

    This mother-daughter relationship is something we also cherish on-screen between these beautiful ladies.

    Always selfie-ready

    Always selfie-ready

    These three personalities always manage to glow despite their tiring looks.

    One with the son-in-law 

    One with the son-in-law 

    The stars are keeping all the love in a photograph.

    One before the wedding 

    One before the wedding 

    Indeed a happy snap of Erica.

