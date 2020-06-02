Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' athleisure clothing will inspire you for your next workout look

1 / 10

Erica Fernandes' workout looks

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is back on social media today after taking a break from the same for two weeks and reducing her time on her phone. “Good afternoon. Was away from Social media and my phone for a while now. Was the best time to do this and was the best thing to do. It is really a refreshing change. Now m back,” Erica shared on her latest post today. The fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay absolutely adore the show for the interesting storyline and for the amazing cast of the show. Erica Fernandes who portrays the role of Prerna in the reboot of the famous TV serial is a household name thanks to the popular show. The viewers not only love the charm that she has on-screen but also her sizzling chemistry with Parth Samthaan. Prior to this, the actress was seen as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in her last TV serial and gave an impressive performance in the same too. The actress also has a youtube channel of her own and has inspired many to concentrate on their work and taught them to be fit and fabulous. She inspires others to live a wholesome life. Apart from her incredible acting skills, the star's good looks and well-sculpted body have also kept her in the spotlight. Today take a look at these stunning athleisure the actress have been spotted wearing which can in fact inspire you for your next workout look.

Photo Credit : Instagram