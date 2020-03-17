Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' zero makeup looks are UNMISSABLE; Check out

Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful actresses of TV. She is one such celebrity who is very much active on Instagram. Her Instagram posts are a delight to her fans. Check out her zero makeup photos!
796 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Erica Fernandes' no makeup looks

    Erica Fernandes' no makeup looks

    Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful actresses of TV. She is currently winning hearts as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her chemistry with co-star Parth Samthaan is loved a lot by her fans. The show's current track has increased everyone's excitement level and fans can't wait to see what's next for Anurag and Prerna. That being said, speaking about Erica's social media presence, she is one such celebrity who is very much active. Her Instagram posts are a delight to her fans. Right from her vacay photos to workout selfies and videos to behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of KZK and more, Erica's social media posts give us an insight into her happening life. Erica is one such celeb who often shares her no makeup photos. The actress takes good care of her skin and is someone who swears by home remedies. Check out her zero makeup photos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    In love with this click

    In love with this click

    Erica is blessed with flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    The actress takes good care of her skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    With her favourite person

    With her favourite person

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Home remedy

    Home remedy

    The actress once revealed that she uses a homemade mask to keep her skin glowing. 'Mix one teaspoon of rice & gram flour, two teaspoons of raw milk, three teaspoons of tomato juice and drops of lemon,' she said. 'Later, mix it well, apply it all over face and then wash your face after three minutes,' she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Girls just wanna have some fun

    Girls just wanna have some fun

    This pic of Hina posing with Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee is beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    That smile!

    That smile!

    Erica and Shaheer Sheikh shared screen space together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

