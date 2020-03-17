/
Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' zero makeup looks are UNMISSABLE; Check out
Erica Fernandes' no makeup looks
Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful actresses of TV. She is currently winning hearts as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her chemistry with co-star Parth Samthaan is loved a lot by her fans. The show's current track has increased everyone's excitement level and fans can't wait to see what's next for Anurag and Prerna. That being said, speaking about Erica's social media presence, she is one such celebrity who is very much active. Her Instagram posts are a delight to her fans. Right from her vacay photos to workout selfies and videos to behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of KZK and more, Erica's social media posts give us an insight into her happening life. Erica is one such celeb who often shares her no makeup photos. The actress takes good care of her skin and is someone who swears by home remedies. Check out her zero makeup photos!
In love with this click
Erica is blessed with flawless skin.
Pretty sans makeup
The actress takes good care of her skin.
With her favourite person
This pic is too cute for words.
Gorgeous
We can't take our eyes off this beautiful snap!
Home remedy
The actress once revealed that she uses a homemade mask to keep her skin glowing. 'Mix one teaspoon of rice & gram flour, two teaspoons of raw milk, three teaspoons of tomato juice and drops of lemon,' she said. 'Later, mix it well, apply it all over face and then wash your face after three minutes,' she added.
Girls just wanna have some fun
This pic of Hina posing with Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee is beautiful.
That smile!
Erica and Shaheer Sheikh shared screen space together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
