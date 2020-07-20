Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee's pictures reveal they share a special bond

1 / 7

A look at Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee's best moments

Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandes are popular actresses of the TV industry. The duo stars together in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica plays the role of Prerna Sharma whereas Pooja essays the role of Nivedita Basu. Pooja also recently replaced Naina Singh who played the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. The first pictures of the actress recently came out. In an interview with Times of India, Pooja opened up about replacing Naina on the show. The actress revealed that sets of both the shows are located right next to each other, so she will not have to travel for completing her shooting. The actress also added that her makeup-artists and room will also be the same as it is now. She further added that she is excited to play a younger character on screen. She revealed that she plays Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's daughter. The actress added by saying that she feels that she looks younger than her actual age, so that will not be a problem. Talking about her special bond with Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star Erica, anyone who follows them on Instagram knows that they are really great friends. Their goofy pictures often create a huge buzz. Given the fact that they share such an amazing bond, here are some of their unmissable snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram